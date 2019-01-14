Q: What are they putting in the building next to the car wash on Logan Avenue?
A: UnityPoint Health will be opening its physical therapy unit at that location early next year.
Q: When does the city of Waterloo post its employee salaries in the paper?
A: The city submits its salaries to be published in The Courier usually in June each year.
Q: Where and when was singer Andy Williams born? When did he die, how old was he when he died and what did he die from?
A: Williams was born in 1927 in Wall Lake, Iowa, and he was 84 when he died in 2012 in Branson, Mo., of bladder cancer.
Q: Where can we recycle batteries in the Cedar Valley?
A: We are not aware of places locally to recycle single-use household batteries. There are several locations to recycle nickel cadmium, lithium ion and other rechargeable batteries, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Batteries Plus Bulbs, Staples and Best Buy, according to information at www.earth911.com. Car batteries can be recycled where they are sold.
Q: Does someone monitor the money that comes in and goes out at the Hospitality House?
A: Yes. Jason Holt, a co-founder and trustee for the Cedar Valley Hospitality House in Waterloo, said there is a monitoring system in place for the daytime shelter. All monies received are processed by one of the trustees when they are received and there are monthly self audits. As a 501(c3) nonprofit organization, the CVHH is required to file a Form 990 with the Internal Revenue Service detailing its finances.
Q: Is the $350 million that the city council and mayor are paying AECOM to decide what design to put on University Avenue coming from taxpayer dollars or some other fund?
A: The question itself is not accurate. The city of Waterloo approved a contract with AECOM Technical Services to pay up to $315,000 for engineering services related to design enhancements along University Avenue. The money isn’t to “decide what design” goes along the road. It is for design and construction documents that will be used for the city to seek bids from contractors for the project. The city has $28 million in road use tax funds from the Iowa Department of Transportation and a $750,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association earmarked for the University Avenue project to date.
Q: Where is the old double-decker bus from Huckleberrys now?
A: Donna Nelson purchased the antique British double-decker bus following the closing of Huckleberrys Dining Emporium. It remains in storage, she said.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
