Q: Why doesn’t St. John’s Church in Cedar Falls have many services now?
A: An answer from the church: “St. John has entered an intentional time of transition. We have formed a Transition Task Force and are looking into how we can best serve our congregation, the Cedar Valley and others in need. One of the things that we are looking at is how many worship services we need and when those services should be to best serve our congregation. We invite you to join us any Sunday, or during our special events, and learn more about St. John.”
Q: Is it true there won’t be an East/West wrestling meet this year?
A: There is not one currently on the schedule.
Q: Where’s the nearest Lexus dealership?
A: According to the company, the two closest are Willis Lexus in Clive and Lexus of Quad Cities in Davenport.
Q: Is it true Bruce Jenner has 10 kids? If so, who are the mothers, and what are their names?
A: Jenner — now very famously Caitlyn Jenner — has six children — Burt Jenner and Cassandra “Casey” Marino with first wife, Chrystie Scott; Brandon and Sam with second wife Linda Thompson; and Kendall and Kylie with third wife Kris Kardashian.
Q: Has there ever been a wall in history meant to keep people out that didn’t become obsolete?
A: An article in the July 27, 2017, Harvard International Review gives examples of three “successful” walls: Israel’s Southern Immigration Border, a fence that stretches 150 miles; Egypt’s Steel Barrier with Gaza, a 7-mile structure meant to stop smuggling that extends 60 feet below the surface; and Spain’s Fence with Africa, a 7-mile steel structure that blocks immigration from Morocco. But it concludes that while a much-larger U.S.-Mexico border wall could be effective, its price tag would be exorbitant.
Q: Years ago the aquarium in Chicago had a parking lot next to it just for handicap parking. Now that parking lot has been designated for special guests only. Why did they take away the handicap parking lot?
A: According to the Shedd Aquarium website, “The small parking lot between Shedd and the Field Museum, as well as the Soldier Field parking garage, offer accessible parking.” There is also a valet service that lets visitors off at the door, with valets to handle the parking. But with Chicago traffic and parking, the Shedd actually says, “Public transportation is the best way to get to Shedd. Whether you start on Metra or take CTA all the way, you’ll arrive within steps of our door.”
Q: What does it cost to visit the aquarium in Dubuque, and do they offer handicap parking? It’s probably not that good.
A: Tickets are $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors and $11.95 for kids ages 3 to 17 at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium — 3D movie access costs a little more — and there are plenty of handicapped spaces in the parking lot. The aquarium has programming in association with the Smithsonian Institute, and Courier staffers who’ve been there say it’s really good.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.