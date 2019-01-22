Q: I read the articles about the twins in the Jan. 18 paper that were born at 18 weeks, but the article didn't state the weight and length for each one at birth. Can you print that information?
A: The story you read Friday was a teaser to the actual story that ran on Sunday, Jan. 20. The Sunday story included the following: Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt of Dysart were born 18 weeks premature on Nov. 24. Keeley weighed 1 pound, and Kambry weighed 13.4 ounces. Each baby was about the length of a dollar bill. You can read their full story on our website, www.wcfcourier.com.
Q: Why doesn’t the city of Waterloo use the small powered asphalt roller when repairing small asphalt cracks and holes in the roads?
A: The city of Waterloo does not have a small powered asphalt roller.
Q: When they blacktop Grundy Road from Ridgeway to Zaneta they’re taking 66 feet from the center of the road back. Will the farmers be paid for the ground the county is taking for the road? Will they move rock piles and steel bins or is that the landowner's responsibility?
A: Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said, generally, the county gravel road system has a right-of-way of 66 feet, or 33 feet from the centerline to either side of the road. The county will reimburse landowners for land needed as a permanent easement based on recent comparable sales in the area. If a temporary easement is needed the resident will also be reimbursed for that. The county generally pays for trees and for fences to be relocated. More specifics will be given to individual landowners when the county begins the right-of-way process. A public meeting is likely to be held in the area in late summer, before acquisition starts. Specific questions can be directed to the Black Hawk County Engineer’s Office at (319) 833-3008.
Q: What work are they doing at the corner of Fairlane Avenue and Park Lane?
A: There is no city project underway at that location. A small excavator was parked in that location that could have indicated some minor utility work or a private property owner taking on a project.
Q: Can you print the recipe for bear claws recently featured on Mr. Food?
A: Here it is:
What You'll Need
• 1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed
• 1 (12-ounce) can almond filling
• 1 egg yolk
• 2 tablespoons water
• 1/3 cup sliced almonds
• 1 cup confectioners' sugar
• 1 tablespoon milk
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
2. Cut each pastry sheet into 9 (3-inch) squares. Place about 2 teaspoons almond filling onto one side of square. Fold dough over and press edges to seal. Cut 4 slits about 1/2-inch apart along edge of dough. Curve pastry slightly to resemble claws and place on baking sheets.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together egg yolk and water; brush egg mixture over pastries and sprinkle evenly with almonds.
4. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden. Remove from baking sheets to a wire rack; cool.
5. In a small bowl, whisk confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth. Drizzle over pastries and serve.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
