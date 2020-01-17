Jan. 17, 2020

Q. What is the difference between the triple E versus the Zika virus?

A. Both virus are spread by infected mosquitoes; Zika can also be transmitted during sex. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections (encephalitis). Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.” The CDC says Zika can be passed from a pregnant women to her fetus and can lead to severe birth defects, miscarriage and stillbirth.

Q. Now that sales tax is being collected from internet sales, how much does the state of Iowa expect to collect each year from it?

A. The Iowa Department of Revenue predicts about $177.8 million per year by 2024, according to news reports.

Q. What does it cost per minute to operate a sewing machine in your home?

A. It depends on the machine model and on the price of electricity in your area, of course, but it’s cheap -- consumer sites estimate it costs less than a penny per minute.

Q. Where are Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses and businesses in Iowa? When was he born, and when did he die?