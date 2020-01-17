Jan. 17, 2020

Q. What is an address to write to Christianity Today?
A. Send mail to Christianity Today, 465 Gundersen Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188.
Q. Waterloo was doing a study on getting our own internet service. Are there any results yet?
A. No. The consultant working on the project has not completed its work.
Q. What are they building on Greenhill near the Community Foundation?
A. A 9,000-square-foot assisted living center is being constructed on Greenhill Circle.
Q. Is the old St. John’s church empty? Are they going to tear it down?
A. It is owned by Ambassadors for Christ Church. No demolition permits have been sought for the buildings.
Q. When will they fix the railroad tracks on Wagner Road between Highway 57 and Airline Highway?
A. The city and railroad signed an agreement to repair the crossing in September 2019, which grants the railroad 18 months to complete the work. The city has not received a schedule from the railroad at this point.
Q. What is the city of Waterloo planning to do about all the crows downtown?
A. The Waterloo Police Department engages in periodic crow abatement downtown while both the Waterloo Fire Department and Waterloo Leisure Services power wash and clean up droppings in the worst locations, according to city officials.
Q. What is the difference between the triple E versus the Zika virus?
A. Both virus are spread by infected mosquitoes; Zika can also be transmitted during sex. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections (encephalitis). Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems.” The CDC says Zika can be passed from a pregnant women to her fetus and can lead to severe birth defects, miscarriage and stillbirth.
Q. Now that sales tax is being collected from internet sales, how much does the state of Iowa expect to collect each year from it?
A. The Iowa Department of Revenue predicts about $177.8 million per year by 2024, according to news reports.
Q. What does it cost per minute to operate a sewing machine in your home?
A. It depends on the machine model and on the price of electricity in your area, of course, but it’s cheap -- consumer sites estimate it costs less than a penny per minute.
Q. Where are Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses and businesses in Iowa? When was he born, and when did he die?
A. Surviving buildings in the state: the Stockman House and City National Bank and Hotel in Mason City; the Meier house in Monona; the Walter house and river pavilion in Quasqueton; the Miller house in Charles City; the Grant house in Cedar Rapids; the Alsop and Lamberson houses in Oskaloosa; the Sunday house in Marshalltown; and the Trier house in Johnston. The architect was born in 1877 and died in 1959, age 91. You can see details of the buildings at https://franklloydwrightsites.com/.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.