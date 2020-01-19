Jan. 19, 2020

Q: When and where did IBP start?

A: It was incorporated in 1960 as Iowa Beef Packers with a plant in Denison.

Q: Are most of the ships sunk during World War II still lying at the bottom of the ocean?

A: Some of those ships have been salvaged, but according to World War II history sites, most of them are still on the ocean floor.

Q: Is there anywhere locally to recycle regular alkaline batteries?

A: We are not aware of any place locally taking them. Alkaline batteries, which are the common single-use household batteries, are not considered hazardous and are allowed to be discarded in the landfill in every state except California. Button and rechargeable batteries contain more hazardous materials and are not allowed in Iowa landfills. If you still wish to recycle your alkaline batteries there are multiple out-of-state companies that sell recycling kits for you to mail them.

Q: How many weeks of year do members of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate work? What is their wage?