Jan. 19, 2020

Q: When and where did IBP start?
A: It was incorporated in 1960 as Iowa Beef Packers with a plant in Denison.
Q: Are most of the ships sunk during World War II still lying at the bottom of the ocean?
A: Some of those ships have been salvaged, but according to World War II history sites, most of them are still on the ocean floor.
Q: Is there anywhere locally to recycle regular alkaline batteries?
A: We are not aware of any place locally taking them. Alkaline batteries, which are the common single-use household batteries, are not considered hazardous and are allowed to be discarded in the landfill in every state except California. Button and rechargeable batteries contain more hazardous materials and are not allowed in Iowa landfills. If you still wish to recycle your alkaline batteries there are multiple out-of-state companies that sell recycling kits for you to mail them.
Q: How many weeks of year do members of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate work? What is their wage?
A: The House has averaged 138 legislative days a year since 2001, according to the Library of Congress, and the Senate was in session an average of 162 days. Of course, senators and representatives work outside of legislative days. The salary for most of them is $174,000 per year.
Q: What year and who founded the Kmart and Walmart stores?
A: Sebastian Kresge opened his first five-and-dime store in Detroit in 1899, and the Kresge company opened the first Kmart in 1962 in Michigan. Sam Walton opened his first Walmart in Rogers, Ark., also in 1962.
Q: Where was Fairfield Township in Grundy County?
A: According to the state atlas, Fairfield Township was in the northeast corner of the county, along the county lines with Butler and Black Hawk. A 1911 Grundy County Atlas report by Eli Crouse said the first settlers were Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hammer, who arrived in April 1854 in their “prairie schooner.”
Q: Where can I write to “The Talk”?
A: Try writing in care of the CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave., Studio City, CA 91604.
Q: What is the address to write to the White House?
A: Send mail to the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20500.
Q: The Jan. 13 paper asked what coleslaw was, and you said it was a squash. But it’s a cabbage salad. Will you correct that?
A: The question asked about kushaw, not coleslaw. So the answer was correct.
Q: What happened to the plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill?
A: It’s been pushed back. According to a June 2019 New York Times report, “Extensive work was well underway on a new $20 bill bearing the image of Harriet Tubman when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced last month that the design of the note would be delayed for technical reasons by six years and might not include the former slave and abolitionist. Many Americans were deeply disappointed with the delay of the bill, which was to be the first to bear the face of an African-American.”
