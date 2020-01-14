Jan. 14, 2020

Q: What happened to piano player John Presley on “Presley’s County Jubilee”?
A: He has left the show to start a video production company in Missouri, according to his website.
Q: When will Waterloo be picking up Christmas trees?
A: We previously reported the Waterloo Sanitation Department was picking up Christmas trees at curbside on normal garbage pick-up days during the weeks of Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 13-17.
Q: Is there anyone who will help with taxes for free in Waterloo?
A: Tax-Aide and RSVP have offered free tax preparation assistance and electronic filing to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes; for more information, call (866) 469-2211. In past years, accounting students at the University of Northern Iowa have also provided free income tax assistance; call (319) 273-2394 to check.
Q: Is it against the law for cousins to get married?
A: Laws vary by state. In Iowa, it’s illegal to marry a first cousin, but second cousins are fair game.
Q: What are some of the big corporations that pay no income tax that we hear about?
A: According to an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 91 corporations — 60 of them Fortune 500 companies — did not pay federal income taxes on their 2018 U.S. income. These corporations include big names such as Amazon, Chevron, General Motors, Delta Airlines, Halliburton, IBM and Deere and Co.
Q: How did the terrible fires in Australia get started?
A: The fires are often sparked by natural causes such as lightning strikes, but humans are sometimes to blame. While fires can occur year-round, Australia goes through a fire season during its warmer months as hot, dry weather and wind make it easy for flames to spread.
Q: Why don’t all veterans get free veterans license plates?
A: Disabled veterans are eligible for one disabled veteran license plate free of charge provided by the Veterans Administration. Iowa offers a variety of other military honor license plates. They require regular registration fees, and most also come with an additional $5 annual renewal fee. Why they are not free is a question for your state legislators.
Q: In the 1960s and ’70s when people cruised Fourth Street, was it four lanes then or two lanes?
A: A picture of East Fourth Street downtown in 1959 shows four lanes of traffic. We don’t know exactly when it was converted to two lanes.
Q: The lid of the new recycling cans says you can’t recycle paper towels. Why?
A: A Google search turns up dozens of sources all saying the same thing: Paper towels are already made up of fibers that have been recycled multiple times and are of little value to be recycled into another product. There are also concerns about bacteria and food waste on towels that can contaminate and spoil legitimate loads of good recyclable material.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Q. The lid of the new recycling cans says you can’t recycle paper towels. Why?