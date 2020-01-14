Jan. 14, 2020

Q: How did the terrible fires in Australia get started?

A: The fires are often sparked by natural causes such as lightning strikes, but humans are sometimes to blame. While fires can occur year-round, Australia goes through a fire season during its warmer months as hot, dry weather and wind make it easy for flames to spread.

Q: Why don’t all veterans get free veterans license plates?

A: Disabled veterans are eligible for one disabled veteran license plate free of charge provided by the Veterans Administration. Iowa offers a variety of other military honor license plates. They require regular registration fees, and most also come with an additional $5 annual renewal fee. Why they are not free is a question for your state legislators.

Q: In the 1960s and ’70s when people cruised Fourth Street, was it four lanes then or two lanes?

A: A picture of East Fourth Street downtown in 1959 shows four lanes of traffic. We don’t know exactly when it was converted to two lanes.

Q: The lid of the new recycling cans says you can’t recycle paper towels. Why?