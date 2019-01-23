Q: Where can I recycle Styrofoam?
A: Styrofoam is only accepted at three sites in Cedar Falls: the main recycling site at East 15th and State streets, the Panther Parkway site and the Greenhill Village site. Styrofoam must be clean and free of all food residue. Tape must be removed. Packing peanuts must be bagged.
Q: Did the city of Waterloo buy a new SUV for the mayor to drive while on city business?
A: No. The mayor said he drives a vehicle from the city motor pool when traveling on city business, just like his predecessors.
Q: Where is the station WHEC located regarding the weatherman who was fired after 20 years?
A: It’s in Rochester, N.Y.
Q: Where can I write and call “Inside Edition”?
A: Call (212) 817-5555 or write Inside Edition, Viewer Comments, P.O. Box 1323, Radio City Station, New York, NY 10101.
Q: How can I contact Denzel Washington?
A: You can try sending mail in care of his publicist: Alan Nierob, Rogers & Cowan Public Relations, Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave. 7th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Q: Can you run the contact phone numbers and addresses for our area representatives in Washington, D.C.?
A: Sen. Chuck Grassley: 135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510, or call (202) 224-3744; Sen. Joni Ernst: 111 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510, or call (202) 224-3254; Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 124 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C., 20515, or call (202) 225-2911; or Rep. Steve King, 2210 Rayburn Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515, or call (202) 225-4426.
Q: I recently watched a show where Efrem Zimbalist Jr. played the piano. Does he really play?
A: Zimbalist learned to play as a child, according to news stories when he died in 2014. He came from musical parents — his father was a violinist and composer, his mother an opera singer.
Q: What is the mailing address to contact Nadia Bjorlin, who plays Chloe on “Days of Our Lives”?
A: Try sending her mail in care of NBC Studios, 3000 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank, CA 91523.
Q: Does the Trump administration have an estimate on how much the wall will cost to build and an estimate of how long it will take to build it?
A: The president said in December he thinks a wall could be built for as little as $18 billion. The Department of Homeland Security estimates the cost at $21.6 billion. Democratic staffers of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee say it could cost nearly $70 billion. The Department of Homeland Security estimates the project would take three years to build. Private engineering experts say it could take 10 years.
Q: Why does Bremer County print all their speeders in the paper but Black Hawk County doesn’t?
A: That has nothing to do with either county choosing to print information. Speeding citations are a matter of public record in Iowa. Some newspapers choose to collect and print that information while others do not.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
