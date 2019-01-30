Q: What is the oath doctors take?
A: It’s traditionally referred to as the Hippocratic oath, although few medical schools use the original oath Hippocrates wrote more than 2,000 years ago.
Q: Is Wayne Brady of “Let’s Make a Deal” married?
A: He is divorced.
Q: What do the letters LGBT stand for?
A: They stand for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
Q: On KWWL there was a commercial with the song that said, “the more we are in nature, the happier we’ll be.” What song is that the tune to?
A: The Nature Valley commercial uses a version of the old folk song “The More We Get Together.”
Q: Can you name some of Andy Williams’ biggest hits he recorded?
A: Williams was undoubtedly best known for “Moon River.” He recorded many albums over the years; some of his other well-known songs are “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Happy Heart,” “Where Do I Begin” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Q: Did there used to be a Del Farm Grocery Store in Waterloo?
A: There were stores at Washington and West 11th and on East Fourth Street in Waterloo, as well as at Black Hawk Village in Cedar Falls.
Q: Is it emotionally and mentally bad for an 18-year-old to bar tend at a country club for college money?
A: Courier reporter Amie Steffen, who used to tend bar at restaurants and bars at that age, responds: “I sure hope not! Bartending is a great job for those who are social, because you’ll have to carry on conversations with your customers while you work. It will also teach you how to handle intoxicated people and rude people with grace — a great skill to learn. And you’ll come out of the experience with a lot more empathy (and good manners) for people who work in the service industry.”
Q: If there isn’t a place to recycle a household battery and it says on the battery not to throw them in the trash, what is the alternative?
A: Alkaline batteries, which are the common single-use household batteries, are not considered hazardous and are allowed to be discarded in the landfill in every state except California. Button and rechargeable batteries contain more hazardous materials and are not allowed in Iowa landfills. If you still wish to recycle your alkaline batteries there are multiple out-of-state companies that sell recycling kits for you to mail them.
Q: Can you print more information on Hawkeye Health that is being built on Knoll, such as who it is for, etc.?
A: We drove up and down Knoll Avenue in Waterloo and saw nothing under construction. There are no active building permits for new construction there either.
Update
A question in the Jan. 27 column asked about a bad storm in Waterloo decades ago; we thought it might have been in 1962. A reader suggests it might have been a small tornado that hit in July 1953; lots of trees went down, along with other damage.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.