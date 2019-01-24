Q: Do any of the Waterloo schools collect tabs for the Ronald McDonald House?
A: Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, said Kittrell and Orange elementary schools collect tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Q: Recently in The Courier an article with a picture was published of the new fire truck in Cedar Falls. The picture included Mayor Jim Brown, Fire Chief Jim Bostwick, Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and a public safety officer. Were there no professional firefighters available for this photo?
A: At the time the photo was taken the only people present, aside from The Courier reporter, were the mayor, fire chief, public safety director and a public safety officer.
Q: What area code is 516 for?
A: It’s the the Nassau County portion of Long Island in New York.
Q: In May of last year the Waterloo City Council approved a kombucha tea brewery for the Pubic Market lease. What is the hold up and when will the brewery open up in that building?
A: There’s no hold up. The original Verve kombucha brewery and bistro plans called for an opening in the spring of 2019. The owners are still expecting to open in late spring or early summer.
Q: Can you print some background information on Henry Anderson who purchased the St. Mary School, such as age, and what kind of jobs did he have to have the money to purchase the building and develop it?
A: Henry L.N. Anderson is 84 and lives in Downey, Calif., according to available records. His LinkedIn profile indicates he’s worked in education and counseling, which includes serving as president of City University Los Angeles, and has published several books.
Q: Of the Iowa State men’s basketball team, how many players are from Iowa?
A: Of the 16 players currently listed on the Iowa State roster, three are Iowa natives. Michael Jacobson is from Waukee, Carter Boothe is from Leon and Eric Steyer is from Ames.
Q: What has former Gov. Terry Branstad accomplished as our ambassador to China since moving his family there?
A: According to an official post from Branstad: “In the past year I have deepened my personal connections with Chinese leaders and the Chinese people through visits to 14 Chinese provinces. ... These close relationships (with U.S. leaders) have paid great dividends. We have worked together to address North Korea‘s nuclear program and are in complete agreement on the importance of North Korean denuclearization. We have seen progress in our collaboration to reduce trafficking in illicit synthetic opioids. We also look forward to working together to improve economic relations between our countries.”
Q: Is it true the governor doesn’t have the authority to order flags to fly at half mast?
A: No. Governors are authorized by federal law to order flags in their jurisdiction flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for a former or current state official who has died, or for a member of the armed forces who has died in active duty.
