Q: What is the difference between burglary and larceny?
A: Larceny is another word for theft, the unlawful taking of property. Burglary is the unlawful entry of a structure to commit a crime.
Q: Regarding professional bull rider Ty Murray, who is he married to and does he have other children besides the boy with Jewel?
A: He’s now married to TV personality Paige Duke, and they had a baby girl, Oakley, last fall.
Q: How did John Deere get its name?
A: A man named John Deere founded the company. A blacksmith, he started a shop in 1837 in Grand Detour, Ill., to make improved plows. He later moved the business to Moline, Ill., and it grew from there.
Q: Where in the Oelwein/Waterloo area can I purchase Electrolux tank type vacuum cleaner bags?
A: According to the company website, Lowe’s, Menards, Home Depot, Peoples Appliance, Best Buy and Direct Appliance all carry Electrolux products. You may need to call customer service at (800) 243-9078 with your model number to find the specific bag you need.
Q: Why aren’t the Big Ten standings for men’s basketball reported in the paper?
A: When possible, we update the standings and run them with Iowa men’s basketball stories during the week. That’s not usually possible on Saturday nights because of deadline issues. On Mondays, we run the complete list of all the college basketball standings involving our area and Iowa teams.
Q: With all the rainfall we received this fall do we need a lot of snow cover this year to sustain the soil moisture?
A: Snow may help insulate a little bit, but most of the soil we have in Northeast Iowa has a texture that is well suited to retain moisture, said Terry Basol, an agronomist in north central Iowa and field specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Because of that, we’re in really good shape as far as moisture. We don’t lose a lot of moisture through the winter,” he said. “We have a very good setup for spring and moisture for the crop to get it planted.”
Q: Where can I hear Laura Ingraham on the radio? She used to be on 1540AM.
A: She has recently stopped doing a radio show and instead has launched a podcast for the podcast network PodcastOne. You can listen to her online at www.podcastone.com/The-Laura-Ingraham-Show-Podcast.
Q: We seem to have an infestation of gnats or fruit flies. How do we get rid of them?
A: Fruit flies or gnats in the kitchen are usually attracted to ripe or over-ripe fruit or vegetables; they also are common around garbage cans and beer or liquor bottles and can be found in garbage disposals or drains. The folks at Good Housekeeping recommend you do a thorough cleaning of the kitchen — make sure all produce is put away, clean recycling bins and garbage cans of any dried juice or small bits of food.
Update
A question in the Jan. 17 paper asked about passenger train depots in Waterloo in the 1960s. Several readers let us know the Illinois Central Depot on Water Street did handle passenger traffic.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.