Jan. 10, 2020

Q: Who do I call about delivery of the DEX phone books?

A: Try calling (877) 243-8339.

Q: What did Peggy Lipton die of? How about the other two people on “The Mod Squad”?

A: Lipton died in May of colon cancer. Clarence Williams III, who played Lincoln Hayes, is now 80, and Michael Cole, who was Peter Cochran on the show, is 79 years old.

Q: Did Perry Mason ever lose a court case in all the years he was on TV?

Q: According to the MeTV website: “There was never a case Mason didn’t win ... well, except for one. The season six episode “The Case of the Witless Witness” opens with the jury handing down a guilty verdict to Mason’s client. It’s his only loss that wasn’t reversed. Two more episodes see Mason losing a case, but the skilled lawyer was able to reverse the decisions handed down by the jury.”

Q: I see people using the abbreviation “SMH” — what does it stand for?

A: It stands for “shaking my head.”

Q: You said Grassley voted guilty on Clinton’s impeachment. Is that true?