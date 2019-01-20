Q: Is it unhealthy to sleep sitting up?
A: According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, sitting motionless with bent limbs for more than a couple of hours can lead to the development of deep vein thrombosis — blood clotting in large veins which can be fatal if it travels to the lungs. So you should make sure to stretch you legs or shift positions periodically, avoid strong sleeping pills and sit back at an angle of at least 40 degrees.
Q: Can you explain what a probate is when pertaining to a will and estate?
A: Here’s how the American Bar Association explains it: “Probate is the court-supervised legal procedure that determines the validity of your will. It affects some, but not all aspects of your estate. Non-probate assets, like a life insurance policy, are paid directly to the beneficiary. Upon your death, your will is filed with the probate court and its validity determined. All property, debts, and claims of the estate are inventoried and appraised. All valid claims of the estate are collected, and the remainder is distributed to beneficiaries according to the will. ... If your estate is relative small or uncomplicated and your will is well drafted, your spouse or other executor may not need a lawyer to help with the probate process. As things get more complicated, the need for a lawyer becomes greater.”
Q: Who is responsible if someone slips and falls because of the ice around the different recyclable bins around town?
A: Liability is determined after the fact based on all of the circumstances regarding an incident. Sometimes the insurance carriers make that determination and other times it is decided by in court.
Q: Are our roadside and Dumpster pickup of recyclable materials being recycled or taken to the landfill?
A: In Waterloo, the recyclables collected at curbside are taken to Cedar Valley Recycling and the recyclables collected in the drop-off containers are taken to Republic Services for recycling.
Q: Regarding the recent Board of Supervisors agreeing on the transfer of sick leave: Would this be considered as bargaining outside the contract?
A: You’re asking for an opinion because persons could attempt to argue this issue from different points of view. County officials do not consider it “bargaining outside the contract.”
Q: Why did the mayor of Reinbeck resign Dec. 31?
A: Mayor Tim Johnson resigned because he no longer resides in the city limits, which is a requirement to hold the position.
Q: I just did a right turn on red at Highway 63/Ridgeway where there is a red light camera. Will I get a ticket?
A: If you make a legal right turn on a red light you should not get a citation, according to the Waterloo Police Department.
Q: When is the next time the post office will be collecting for the food bank?
A: The “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive takes place the second Saturday in May.
Q: How many salt trucks does the city of Waterloo have?
A: Twelve.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
