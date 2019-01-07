Q. How long has the George Washington Carver Academy been on the underperforming list?
A. The Iowa School Performance Profiles, where Carver was identified for low academic performance, is a new statewide accountability system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. So, this is the first year it has appeared on that list. Under a different statewide accountability system based on the No Child Left Behind Act, all Waterloo Community Schools and many, many other schools across the state were identified as “in need of assistance” for falling short of academic standards in math and reading. As of the 2015-16 school year, the last year of No Child Left Behind, Carver had been a school in need of assistance for eight years in math and 10 years in reading.
Q. On Ninth Street in front of Covenant they are putting up a new building. What is going in there?
A. A foundation permit has been issued for the new 7,047-square-foot Friendship Village Daycare.
Q. What is the job description of the Central Rivers Area Education Agency consultant for reading and language arts? Do they have a flexible schedule? Are they allowed to work from home?
A. Central Rivers Area Education Agency employs specialists in reading and language arts who provide consultation and technical assistance to local educators. Agency spokeswoman Beth Strike said most consultants serve 10 or more school districts concurrently. Consultants are typically contracted for 11 months of the year and are entitled to leave time and some flexibility given the demands of the assignment. Eligible staff members have the option of working from home up to a half day per week which minimizes wasted travel time to/from an AEA office, said Strike. The majority of consultant time is spent delivering professional learning or meeting with educators in the local schools.
Q. For the past five years we’ve been told Irving Elementary would be getting a new playground. Is this true?
A. Yes, said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas.
Q. Where can I purchase a copy of the weekend Wall Street Journal?
A. Try the National Cigar Store in downtown Waterloo -- they have a large array of papers and magazines.
Q. Was there once a Waterloo grocery store called Roma Jane's?
A. Yes. In city directories from the 1950s, it's listed at 508 W. Fourth St.
Q. What Chicago papers did Siskel and Ebert once work for?
A. Gene Siskel wrote for the Tribune, and Roger Ebert wrote for the Sun-Times.
Q. What is the phone number to call the Des Moines Police Department?
A. Call (515) 283-4811.
Q. Who was Lou Henry Hoover?
A. A Waterloo native, she was the first lady when her husband, Herbert Hoover, was president. She earned a degree in geology at Stanford, traveled the world with her husband and twice served as president of the Girl Scouts of America.
Q. What is the Irish national anthem?
A. The official national anthem is "Amhrán na bhFiann" or "Soldier’s Song." With Ireland's complicated political history, some people object to the lyrics, and at some sporting events they will also sing "Ireland's Call" as an anthem.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
