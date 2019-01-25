Q: How can I enter the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes without a computer or a smartphone?
A: According to the company: "To enter by mail, simply respond to one of the PCH Bulletins mailed to you or write to Publishers Clearing House, 101 Winners Circle, Jericho, NY 11753."
Q: I submitted a thank you letter to the editor but didn’t want my name in the paper. Why won’t you publish it without using my name?
A: It is our policy that all published letters must have a name attached.
Q: Who do we contact if we are having trouble with our small-town postmaster and want to file a complaint?
A: You can write to the U.S. Postal Service, Office of the Consumer Advocate, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, D.C., 20260-2200; call the USPS at (800) 275-8777; or file a complaint through the website at www.usps.com.
Q: Can you print information on India Eisley who plays a lead in the miniseries “I Am the Night”?
A: A native of California, Eisley, 25, is the daughter and granddaughter of actors. She's probably best known for her role on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."
Q: How can I get rid of a 42-inch flat screen TV that no longer works? We live in Cedar Falls.
A: According to the city, you can take it to the Transfer Station in the 1500 block of State Street, or you can call 273-8629 to arrange for a home pickup. There are small fees for either option.
Q: On "NCIS: Los Angeles," what is wrong with Kensi's right eye?
A: Nothing. According to interviews actress Daniela Ruah has done, one eye is just darker than the other because of a birthmark associated with an eye condition called nevus of Ota. She was born with it.
Q: Where can I watch reruns of "Coach"?
A: We don't see reruns currently airing on TV, although with so many channels now available, it's possible we missed one. The Waterloo Public Library has DVDs of the show you can check out, or you can probably find it on an online streaming service.
Q: Is Lauren Moss still with KWWL?
A: No, she has left the station.
Q: Can I use my fishing license for identification to get a passport?
A: No. According to the U.S. Department of State, your primary ID needs to be one of these:
• Valid or expired, undamaged U.S. passport book or passport card.
• In-state, fully valid driver's license or enhanced driver's license with photo.
• Certificate of Naturalization.
• Certificate of Citizenship.
• Government employee ID (city, county, state, or federal).
• U.S. military or military dependent ID.
• Current (valid) foreign passport.
• Matricula Consular (Mexican Consular ID) - commonly used by a parent of a U.S. citizen child applicant.
• U.S. Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) - commonly used by a parent of a U.S. citizen child applicant.
• Trusted Traveler IDs (including valid Global Entry, FAST, SENTRI, and NEXUS cards).
• Enhanced Tribal Cards and Native American tribal photo IDs.
• Other documents: in-state, fully valid learner's permit with photo, in-state, fully valid non-driver ID with photo, and temporary driver's license with photo.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
