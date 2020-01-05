Q: I live in Elk Run Heights, and we get our water from Waterloo. Why does the water have such an extreme chlorine odor?
A: The Waterloo Water Works injects chlorine as a treatment process for chemical disinfection to ensure safe drinking water. A small, residual amount of chlorine is required at all locations in the water distribution system. The residual levels of chlorine in the water can vary depending on the well producing the water, the distance from the well and the length of time from treatment to consumption of the water. The Waterloo Water Works regularly samples and tests water at various locations, and the reports have not indicated chlorine levels that violate drinking water standards.
Q: Do they synchronize the stoplights in the city of Waterloo?
A: Yes.
Q: How long was Trump a member of the Democratic Party? What year did he leave?
You have free articles remaining.
A: About eight years, from 2001 to 2009, although he’s switched political affiliations a few times. President Donald Trump first registered as a Republican in 1987 in New York City and stayed with the party until 1999, when he switched his affiliation to the Independence Party of New York. Two years later, in August 2001, he became a Democrat, where he remained for eight years until September 2009, when he switched back to Republican. He changed his affiliation to “no party” in December 2011, but five months later returned back to the Republican Party in April 2012, where he has remained.
Q: What is Mike Pence’s position on the environment and sale of the national parks?
A: Vice President Mike Pence spoke in June at Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful geyser, urging Congress to dedicate $16 billion from revenue on energy leasing in federal lands toward repairing aging facilities in America’s national parks. (There are three bills still working their way through both houses of Congress related to this.) Despite his stance on national parks, Pence isn’t exactly an environmentalist. When Pence was in the House of Representatives, according to the League of Conservation Voters, he voted for pro-environment positions just 4% of the time. As governor of Indiana, he sued the Environmental Protection Agency to block the Clean Power Plan, and wrote an opinion piece in 2014 criticizing both the Mercury and Air Toxics Standard as well as the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, both on grounds it would adversely affect Indiana’s economy.
Q: Do Senators Grassley and Ernst pay taxes, since they are millionaires now?
A: Neither U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley nor U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst have released their tax returns publicly. Ernst’s net worth was between $930,000 and $1,039,700 as of January, according to divorce records obtained by the Des Moines Register that have since been sealed. Grassley’s net worth is estimated at $3.1 million, according to Ballotpedia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.