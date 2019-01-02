Q: Can you print the Mr. Food recipe for cake pops since I don’t have a computer?
A: For the Christmas cake pops:
What You’ll Need
- 1 package red velvet cake mix, baked according to package directions for a 9- x 13-inch baking dish, and cooled
- 3/4 cup cream cheese frosting
- 24 (6-inch) cake pop sticks
- 2 (10-ounce) bags white candy melting discs
- Assorted holiday mini M & M’s and sprinkles
- Styrofoam board or cake pop holder (See Note)
What to Do
1. In a large bowl, using your hands, roll cake into fine crumbs. Add frosting and mix with your hands until thoroughly combined. Form cake mixture into 24 cake balls. Place a stick gently through the center of each cake ball and place on a baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour.
2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt candy discs 1 minute. Stir, then continue to microwave at 15 second intervals until candy is melted and smooth. (Do not overheat.)
3. Hold each cake pop stick and spoon melted candy over entire cake pop, allowing excess to drip off. Immediately decorate with M & M’s or sprinkles and place in styrofoam board to hold upright. Repeat until all cake pops are coated and decorated. Refrigerate until coating has hardened.
Notes
- Look for styrofoam or a cake pop holder in the craft section of a store, or just lay the cake pops down on a wax paper-lined baking sheet.
Q: Does Lauren Moss still work at KWWL?
A: She is leaving the station. Her recent Facebook announcement:”Although my time at KWWL has ended, my career in journalism is far from over. Thank you for the lifetime of memories. My KWWL audience will forever hold a place in my heart—It has truly been an honor. As for what’s next, stay tuned.”
Q: Regarding the bricks Waterloo is using on University Avenue: Will they crumble like they did in downtown Waterloo or are they only a brick imprint on the concrete?
A: The brick enhancements along University Avenue in Waterloo utilize stamped and colored concrete to establish a contrast for aesthetics and pedestrian safety. They are not individual bricks. Incidentally, the issue with the downtown bricks was tied to one color that failed and was replaced under warranty by the supplier.
Q: According to Chief Trelka, at the intersections controlled by red light cameras you can make a right turn on red without coming to a complete stop as long as your speed is under 13 mph. Can I be ticketed anywhere else in the city not controlled by red light cameras for failure to make a complete top at an intersection before turning on red?
A: Yes. You can be ticketed for making a right turn on red without coming to a complete stop anywhere in Iowa because that is the law. A police officer can even ticket you at an intersection with a red light camera if you fail to come to a complete stop. The issue you reference is the automated traffic enforcement cameras, which are programmed not to issue you a citation if fail to come to a complete stop on red but take the turn slowly.
