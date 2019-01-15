Q: Can a person obtain a copy of the picture on page A3 on the Jan. 4 Courier?
A: Yes. Go to wcfcourier.com, search for “barred owl,” click on the photo and then on the “buy now” button below the photo.
Q: Do hummingbirds fly south on the backs of geese?
A: We wish that were so! But no: “Sadly, hummingbirds and geese migrate at different times to different destinations. A good story, but not true,” according to Joel Haack of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society.
Q: Is British actress Sarah Thomas still living?
A: She is. Thomas, 66, has largely done stage work in the UK since the end of “Last of the Summer Wine.”
Q: What are the symptoms of swine flu? How do you get it?
A: Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery eyes, body and headaches, fatigue, diarrhea and nausea. It’s passed like any other flu, according to the Mayo Clinic: “The virus enters your body when you inhale contaminated droplets or transfer live virus from a contaminated surface to your eyes, nose or mouth. You can’t catch swine flu from eating pork.”
Q: Did Stephanie Zimbalist ever get married? And what does she do now?
A: It doesn’t appear she has been married. She’s still an actress — her most recent credits are all for theater work.
Q: What happened to MacLeod Hageman of KWWL?
A: Hageman is now with 44News in Evansville, Ind.
Q: I saw in the Sunday Courier that Burke Ramsey sued CBS for $750 million in damages for accusing him of murdering his sister. How much did he settle for?
A: The final settlement amount was not disclosed.
Q: Contestants on the “Ellen’s Game of Games” show who answer questions incorrectly are dropped into a pit. What is in that pit to prevent injuries or has anyone been hurt?
A: NBC hasn’t announced what’s in the pit; we assume it’s some kind of soft foam blocks. Degeneres said when the show was launched: “No one can get hurt. It’s only public humiliation.”
Q: How old is Jeff Bridges?
A: He is 69.
Q: Is Julia Roberts from Waterloo?
A: No, she was born and grew up in Georgia.
Q: Is Drew Carey married and does he have children?
A: Carey announced his engagement last January, but it doesn’t look as if there has been a wedding yet. He doesn’t have any children.
Q: On the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel aired the movie “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.” Heather Krueger and Chris Dempsey met when she needed a liver donor for a transplant. When did this take place, how long have they been married and do they have any children?
A: Their surgeries were in March 2015, and Dempsey proposed at the end of that year. In an interview in December, they said they were in the process of adopting a baby.
Q: Did Erik Estrada ever marry Beverly Sassoon?
A: No. He’s been married to his third wife, Nanette Mirkovich, since 1997.
Q: What is the business Via Sofia?
A: It’s an Italian restaurant.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
