Jan. 23, 2020

Q. Where was the Eagles Nest Supper Club in the area, and what years was it open?
A. A Courier ad in September 1978 listed the Eagle’s Nest at 114 Main St. in Dike. Ads the next year have it at 360 E. Ridgeway in Waterloo. 1981 is the last year it’s listed in the city directory.
Q. Where can I write Bruce Springsteen?
A. Try sending mail in care of Creative Artists Agency, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067.
Q. I have an old bottle labeled Steam-Aid, and it says it’s made by Wheeler Chemical Co., Waterloo. It’s something to add to a vaporizer. Do you have any information on the product or the company?
A. The reference staff at the Waterloo Public Library couldn’t find any Wheeler Chemical ever locally. It’s possible it was made in another state – there was at one time a Wheeler Chemical in Lynchburg, Va., and there is a Waterloo, Va. Old ads from the 1950s and 1960s for Steam-Aid say you should add it to “dampening water” when you are ironing, or put it into steam irons. The company promises if you do, you’ll get “compliments from every member of the family, friends and neighbors.”
Q. Was there ever a Donutland in Waterloo?
A. Yes. The city directories list one at 520 La Porte Road from 1974 to 1984 and then at 1803 La Porte until 1991.
Q. If I received a subpoena from the Black Hawk County court system and I refused to show up, what would happen to me?
A. You could be held in contempt of court. That can possibly result in a warrant issued for your arrest, a fine up to $500 or imprisonment of up to six months.
Q. I saw a yellow-bellied sapsucker at George Wyth State Park. Are they rare in these parts?
A. According to Joel Haack with the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, “Yellow-bellied sapsuckers are fairly common in the Cedar Valley during migration, typically in April and October. Seeing one in the winter is extremely rare (for example, none of this species were reported in Christmas Bird Counts in any of the past 10 years.) A related bird that one is more likely to see now is the red-bellied woodpecker.”
Q. How do we sign up for the I-Able accounts for people with special needs?
A. For more information or to sign up, call (888) 609-8910, or go to www.IAble.gov.
Q. Were the old A&P grocery stores named after county music legend A.P. Carter?
A. No. The A&P stores were owned by the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Carter’s initials stood for Alvin Pleasant Carter.
Q. I’ve been watching “Magnum PI” reruns. How old are Tom Selleck, Roger Mosley and Larry Manetti? Are they still working actors?
A. Selleck, 74, leads the cast of CBS’ “Blue Bloods” and makes occasional “Jesse Stone” TV movies. Manetti is 72 and has recently appeared on both the “Hawaii 5-0” and “Magnum” reboots. Mosley is 81 and seems to be largely retired, although he too had a role on the new “Magnum.”
