Jan. 23, 2020

Q. Where was the Eagles Nest Supper Club in the area, and what years was it open?

A. A Courier ad in September 1978 listed the Eagle’s Nest at 114 Main St. in Dike. Ads the next year have it at 360 E. Ridgeway in Waterloo. 1981 is the last year it’s listed in the city directory.

Q. Where can I write Bruce Springsteen?

A. Try sending mail in care of Creative Artists Agency, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

Q. I have an old bottle labeled Steam-Aid, and it says it’s made by Wheeler Chemical Co., Waterloo. It’s something to add to a vaporizer. Do you have any information on the product or the company?

A. The reference staff at the Waterloo Public Library couldn’t find any Wheeler Chemical ever locally. It’s possible it was made in another state – there was at one time a Wheeler Chemical in Lynchburg, Va., and there is a Waterloo, Va. Old ads from the 1950s and 1960s for Steam-Aid say you should add it to “dampening water” when you are ironing, or put it into steam irons. The company promises if you do, you’ll get “compliments from every member of the family, friends and neighbors.”

Q. Was there ever a Donutland in Waterloo?