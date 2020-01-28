Jan. 28, 2020

Q: Has Oscar Mayer discontinued carrying boiled ham? Why?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A: The boiled ham is not being discontinued, according to Kraft-Heinz. You can call their customer service line at (800) 323-0768 for more information.

Q: Is the actress Jennifer Garner related to James Garner? Is he still alive?

A: They are not related, she has said. James Garner died in 2014.

Q: Did President Trump complete his donation to the Black Hawk County veterans?

A: Americans for Independent Living, a nonprofit organizations working to help veterans in the Waterloo area, received a $100,000 donation from the Trump Foundation.

Q: What is the sales tax in Iowa right now? How about in Black Hawk County and Waterloo?

A: The state sales tax rate is 6 percent in Iowa. Cities and unincorporated areas of counties can have an additional 1 percent local option sales tax with voter approval. All of the cities and unincorporated area of Black Hawk County have adopted that 1 percent local option sales tax.

Q: What is the fine for illegal passing of a vehicle at an intersection?