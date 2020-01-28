Jan. 28, 2020

Q: What is the recipe for Elvis’ whipping cream pound cake?
A: From Mr. Food:
What you’ll need
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 2 sticks butter, softened
- 7 eggs
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Confectioners’ sugar for sprinkling
What to do
- Coat a 10-cup bundt pan with cooking spray, then lightly dust with flour.
- In a large bowl, beat granulated sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add half the sifted flour, the heavy cream, vanilla, and remaining flour; beat until thoroughly combined. Pour batter into pan.
- Place pan in cold oven and turn oven to 350 degrees F. Bake 70 to 75 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. When ready to serve, sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.
Q: When are “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck” and “$100,000 Pyramid” coming back?
A: ABC has renewed all three shows, but we don’t see 2020 premiere dates yet.
Q: What is the date of the East High 1955 class reunion?
A: Class member Shirley Mae Patchin said one will be planned, but they don’t have details yet. You can give her a call at 233-7473 for information.
Q: Has Oscar Mayer discontinued carrying boiled ham? Why?
A: The boiled ham is not being discontinued, according to Kraft-Heinz. You can call their customer service line at (800) 323-0768 for more information.
Q: Is the actress Jennifer Garner related to James Garner? Is he still alive?
A: They are not related, she has said. James Garner died in 2014.
Q: Did President Trump complete his donation to the Black Hawk County veterans?
A: Americans for Independent Living, a nonprofit organizations working to help veterans in the Waterloo area, received a $100,000 donation from the Trump Foundation.
Q: What is the sales tax in Iowa right now? How about in Black Hawk County and Waterloo?
A: The state sales tax rate is 6 percent in Iowa. Cities and unincorporated areas of counties can have an additional 1 percent local option sales tax with voter approval. All of the cities and unincorporated area of Black Hawk County have adopted that 1 percent local option sales tax.
Q: What is the fine for illegal passing of a vehicle at an intersection?
A: Vehicles are prohibited from passing another vehicle when traversing or approaching within 100 feet of an intersection. The scheduled violation fine under Iowa code is $100, but you may also be responsible for a surcharge and court costs.
Q: Where do I call to change my voting place after a move?
A: You can’t just call to change your voter registration. To update your registration, submit a new voter registration online through the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or send a paper form to your county auditor. The paper form can be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website or picked up at your county auditor’s office.
Q: Concerning the bladder dam in Waterloo: Has it been fixed yet?
A: Yes.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.