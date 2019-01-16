Q: How many members of Trump’s original Cabinet are still there?
A: Mike Pence, vice president; Mike Pompeo, former CIA director, now secretary of state; Steve Mnuchin, treasury; Sonnie Perdue, agriculture; Alex Acosta, labor; Ben Carson, housing; Elaine Chao, transportation; Rick Perry, energy; Betsy DeVos, education; Wilbur Ross, commerce; Mick Mulvaney, management and budget and now chief of staff; Daniel Coats, director of national intelligence; Robert Lighthizer, trade representative; Linda E. McMahon, administrator, Small Business Administration.
Q: Regarding a recent answer published in Call the Courier about Bill Clinton’s draft status: Is it true he did not report for the draft, which was a felony, and had to be pardoned by Jimmy Carter?
A: No. Despite internet claims to the contrary, Clinton was never charged with breaking the law and so required no pardon.
Q: Is it true a man caught a massive walleye and good size muskie out of the Cedar River in Waterloo recently? Why hasn’t this been reported in the paper?
A: It’s certainly possible. There are good numbers of “massive” walleyes in the Cedar and a muskie shows up every now and then. Nobody has reported any unusual catches to us.
Q: Where is the Shriners Hospital located?
A: The Shriners Hospital headquarters are in Tampa, Fla., but the Shriners have hospital facilities for children in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Ohio, Erie, Pa., Galveston, Texas, Greenville, S.C., Honolulu, Houston, Lexington, Ky., Mexico City, Minneapolis, Montreal, Pasadena, Calif., Philadelphia, Portland, Ore., Sacramento, Calif., Salt Lake City, Shreveport, La., Spokane, Wash., Springfield, Mass., and St. Louis.
Q: Does anyone in Iowa do restorations on houses like the DIY show called “Texas Move and Flip?”
A: We don’t know of any business just like theirs; there are plenty of businesses that do home renovations and repairs.
Q: What drugs are considered opioids?
A: There’s a very long list of them. A summary from the National Institute on Drug Abuse: “Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine, and many others.”
Q: Have tornadoes ever hit Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A: Yes. The far northern edge of Cedar Falls had damage from the 2008 tornado. There are reports of other tornadoes forming in 1992 and 1976, with little damage. Old Courier articles describe the effects of a May 7, 1964, tornado on Waterloo. The heaviest damage seemed to be in the Schoitz Hospital area; the next day’s paper had details on an operation underway when the hospital lost power, and the doctors had to continue with generator-powered lights. Historical records before that list tornadoes or cyclones in 1924, 1907, 1900, 1896, 1885 and 1874. Details from these events are often sketchy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.