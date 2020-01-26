Jan. 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Did they cancel the nightly business report on PBS? We miss it.

A: They did, unfortunately. According to a November Variety report, “’Nightly Business Report,’ the PBS program that started in 1979 and became TV’s longest-running business-news broadcast, is set to cease production by the end of the year. CNBC, which picked up production of the show in 2013, has decided to end its association with the show, according to people familiar with the matter. … ‘CNBC has made the difficult decision to stop producing Nightly Business Report at the end of this year,’ the network said in a statement. ‘We would like to give a special thanks to the loyal viewers as well as our partners American Public Television and WETA, our presenting station.’”

Q: What is a phone number to call Gov. Kim Reynolds?

A: Call the governor’s office at (515) 281-5211.

Q: I saw during the debate that Tom Steyer has a tattoo or drawing on his hand. What is that symbol?