Jan. 26, 2020

Q: There is an unoccupied building on the north side of Ridgeway after you cross Highway 63. What is that building?
A: There is an electrical substation on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Ridgeway Avenue. As you head farther west, you pass Denso International America Inc. and then a Kwik Trip Inc. fuel blending station on the north side of the road. The only other building on that side of the road before you pass Black Hawk Creek is a day-care center owned by the Islamic Foundation of Iowa.
Q: What is the new restaurant opening at La Porte Road and Mitchell?
A: Grill 924 recently opened in Steelsmith Plaza near that intersection.
Q: Why isn’t Goodwill carrying paperback books anymore? What do they do with donated books?
A: An answer from Andrew Mauer with Goodwill of Northeast Iowa: “All Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa retail locations carry paperback and hardcover books. We offer paperback books for 50 cents and hardcover books for $1. There are some unique books that may extend above these set prices. When we receive a donation, these items are processed and sent directly to the retail sales floor. If there are items that are deemed unsellable or damaged, they are sold to aftermarket salvage vendors or recycled. We offer tours at our main location for those that would be interested in learning more about our recycling. To set up a tour please contact Andrew Mauer at (319) 234-4626.”
Q: Did they cancel the nightly business report on PBS? We miss it.
A: They did, unfortunately. According to a November Variety report, “’Nightly Business Report,’ the PBS program that started in 1979 and became TV’s longest-running business-news broadcast, is set to cease production by the end of the year. CNBC, which picked up production of the show in 2013, has decided to end its association with the show, according to people familiar with the matter. … ‘CNBC has made the difficult decision to stop producing Nightly Business Report at the end of this year,’ the network said in a statement. ‘We would like to give a special thanks to the loyal viewers as well as our partners American Public Television and WETA, our presenting station.’”
Q: What is a phone number to call Gov. Kim Reynolds?
A: Call the governor’s office at (515) 281-5211.
Q: I saw during the debate that Tom Steyer has a tattoo or drawing on his hand. What is that symbol?
A: Steyer could be seen with a hand-drawn large cross with four smaller crosses in each quadrant, known as a Jerusalem cross, that dates back to at least the 13th century and was in use by the Kingdom of Jerusalem. Steyer told Buzz Feed last year before announcing his presidential run that he draws it on his hand every day since the winter of 2017, “to remind myself to always tell the truth,” though he said he didn’t originally know it was a Jerusalem cross when he began drawing it daily on his hand.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.