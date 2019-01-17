Q. What tribe of Native Americans does Elizabeth Warren claim her heritage is from? And what percent Native American is she?
A. Elizabeth Warren has said she has Cherokee and Delaware ancestry, and a 2018 DNA test showed 5 percent of her DNA contained variants typically found in Native Americans.
Q. Some states now allow recreational marijuana use and let people grow it. But this flies in the face of federal drug laws. Has President Trump talked about shutting them down?
A. President Donald Trump has been vague but seems to support a states' rights approach. Trump's attorney general nominee William Barr said he would “not go after” marijuana companies in states where cannabis is legal. That's a change from predecessor Jeff Sessions, who was vociferously anti-marijuana and refused to rule out prosecutions under federal law.
Q. On the front page of the Jan. 14 issue is a graph that talks about crime statistics and it said there were no murders in Black Hawk County in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In the Jan. 15 Courier on the front page it talks about a second arrest in a Waterloo killing that happened in 2016, a drive-by shooting of Otavious Brown. Why wasn’t this included in the statistics shown Jan. 14? Is this a misprint?
A. No. Every year we print the crime statistics for Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County -- three different agencies keeping their own statistics. But this year, there was confusion on the part of some readers on the Black Hawk County statistics, wondering why we didn't include Waterloo homicides in those. The homicide mentioned in the question was part of the Waterloo crime statistics we printed Jan. 11. The Jan. 14 story was Black Hawk County's release of its statistics for crimes outside the city limits of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, but within Black Hawk County. Cedar Falls police have yet to release their statistics.
Q. Are there any battery-operated pickup trucks in operation right now?
A. As far as we can tell, there aren't any completely battery-powered trucks in the U.S. right now; there are some in China. It appears there are a couple of companies working to develop them for sale here. Plug-in hybrid pickups are available.
Q. Is gold leaf real gold? If so, is it measurable and sellable?
A. Gold leaf is gold that has been hammered into very thin sheets and is used to decorate frames or art pieces. Most sources say it's difficult to remove gold leaf, and it's so thin that it would take a tremendous amount of it to be worth the effort.
Q. In 1965, was there more than one passenger train depot in Waterloo?
A. The 1965 city directory lists at least two -- the Chicago Great Western depot at 815 Sycamore and the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific depot at 603 Bluff. Illinois Central also had a depot listed at 413 Water St.; it's not clear if that was solely for freight or for passengers as well.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
