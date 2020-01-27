Jan. 27, 2020

Q: What can we put in fingernail polish when it is getting hard in the bottle?

A: Try putting a small drop of nail polish remover into the bottle and swirling it around; repeat again with another small drop or two if needed. You can also use acetone or nail polish thinner, available at beauty supply stores.

Q: George Kittle, the former Iowa tight end who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers – where is his hometown?

A: He attended school in both Iowa City and Cedar Falls, but graduated from high school in Norman, Okla., and the Hawkeyes list his hometown as Norman.

Q: Why did they re-cast the role of Mandy in “Last Man Standing”?

A: When the show was canceled, actress Molly Ephraim, who played Mandy, moved on to other jobs and wasn’t available when Fox picked it back up. So the role was recast, according to interviews with the producers.

Q: The Buchanan County Fairgrounds was fined for not taking animal manure to a landfill. Why can’t it be put on a farm field?

