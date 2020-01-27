Jan. 27, 2020

Q: What can we put in fingernail polish when it is getting hard in the bottle?
A: Try putting a small drop of nail polish remover into the bottle and swirling it around; repeat again with another small drop or two if needed. You can also use acetone or nail polish thinner, available at beauty supply stores.
Q: George Kittle, the former Iowa tight end who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers – where is his hometown?
A: He attended school in both Iowa City and Cedar Falls, but graduated from high school in Norman, Okla., and the Hawkeyes list his hometown as Norman.
Q: Why did they re-cast the role of Mandy in “Last Man Standing”?
A: When the show was canceled, actress Molly Ephraim, who played Mandy, moved on to other jobs and wasn’t available when Fox picked it back up. So the role was recast, according to interviews with the producers.
Q: The Buchanan County Fairgrounds was fined for not taking animal manure to a landfill. Why can’t it be put on a farm field?
A: A Jan. 9 Courier article stated the owner was fined for illegal open dumping and open burning. Animal manure in small quantities can be put on a farm field with the land owner’s permission, according to Brenda Streicher, DNR environmental specialist in Manchester. Bedding material that includes hay and straw also can be applied on a field as long as there is no garbage mixed in with it and with permission. If there is garbage, the materials should be taken to the landfill.
Q: Why did Deere and Co. pay no income tax, as reported in a recent column?
A: The Moline-based maker of agricultural and construction equipment made almost $2.4 billion in profits last year but paid no federal income tax, according to a study by the Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy in Washington, D.C. Using a variety of write-offs and financial reporting strategies, Deere was one of at least 60 Fortune 500 companies that paid no tax on 2018 income. “There is no implication that there is anything illegal going on at these companies, including Deere,” said Matthew Gardner, a senior fellow with ITEP and a co-author of the study. “This is a product of the tax breaks that every Congress and president in the last 20 years has expanded and blessed.”
Q: How many times did President Trump declare bankruptcy?
A: According to the Washington Post, Trump’s companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times. Chapter 11 allows a company to remain in business while wiping away much of its debt. A bankruptcy court approves a plan to repay remaining debts. Shareholders often lose much of their equity in the process.
Q: How old is Marty Stuart?
A: The singer is 61.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.