Jan. 13, 2020

Q. You did a story on Oscar Valdivia, a restaurateur. Why did you take his photo in front of a bunch of machinery?

A. Every year we select one location for the full day of photos and interviews for the 20 under 40 recipients. This year, all pictures were taken at the Van G. Miller Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. The pictures are to show off some of the newer buildings in town as well as the recipients. Oscar's picture was taken in one of the machinery labs.

Q. What happened to the “Dailey and Vincent Show” on RFD?

A. It will be on a new network soon. According to the show website, “Dailey & Vincent have formally announced their partnership with Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network which will play home to their television series, ‘The Dailey & Vincent Show.’ … New episodes will begin airing mid-2020.”

Q. College and pro football coaches always have headsets on. Who are they talking to?

A. Coaches on the sidelines wearing headsets are communicating with coaches inside the press box.

Q. I live on Norfolk Road in Waterloo. What are the two times a month recycling will be collected?