Jan. 13, 2020

Q. You did a story on Oscar Valdivia, a restaurateur. Why did you take his photo in front of a bunch of machinery?
A. Every year we select one location for the full day of photos and interviews for the 20 under 40 recipients. This year, all pictures were taken at the Van G. Miller Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. The pictures are to show off some of the newer buildings in town as well as the recipients. Oscar's picture was taken in one of the machinery labs.
Q. What happened to the “Dailey and Vincent Show” on RFD?
A. It will be on a new network soon. According to the show website, “Dailey & Vincent have formally announced their partnership with Circle, a new country music and lifestyle television network which will play home to their television series, ‘The Dailey & Vincent Show.’ … New episodes will begin airing mid-2020.”
Q. College and pro football coaches always have headsets on. Who are they talking to?
A. Coaches on the sidelines wearing headsets are communicating with coaches inside the press box.
Q. I live on Norfolk Road in Waterloo. What are the two times a month recycling will be collected?
A. According to the recycling route map on the city of Waterloo's website, Norfolk Road is on route "A Monday." Customers received a schedule showing the collection dates for that route, which is also available on the city's website. Recycling is picked up every other week. Route "A Monday" is picked up Jan. 20, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 2, etc. If you can't access this information on the internet and lost your schedule, you can contact Republic Services at (844) 737-8254.
Q. Will Waterloo be putting in a roundabout at Fletcher and University?
A. That is currently the plan.
Q. I haven’t heard any more about the old Rath administration building. Are there any plans to save it?
A. Nobody has stepped forward to date with a plan to renovate the building, which is owned by the city. The city sought proposals from potential developers in October 2018 but none were received.
Q. Is St. Vincent de Paul closed permanently?
A. The thrift store is closed permanently. The agency is operating an outreach center from the former thrift store at 320 Broadway St.
Q. A recent article on a church dinner said kushaw would be served. What is that?
A. It’s a kind of squash.
Q. Why did the Perkins on University close?
A. Company officials said the decision to close was based on declining sales and increased operating costs for the restaurant.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.