Jan. 22, 2020

A: Trump has filed lawsuits to block subpoenas issued by the House Oversight Committee and House Intelligence Committee, and those cases are still winding through the courts, with rulings so far in Congress’ favor. Theoretically, administration officials who fail to comply with a subpoena risk criminal and civil penalties, including jail time. However, the Justice Department headed by Trump loyalist William Barr is unlikely to pursue a criminal case on behalf of Democratic investigators of the president, and civil cases could take months or years to pursue. Members of Congress also can call the sergeant-at-arms to detain the disobeying party. For now, the punishment has been to impeach the president: One of the articles of impeachment is obstruction of Congress.