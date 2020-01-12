Jan. 12, 2020

Q: How can I keep from generating static electricity walking across the carpet so I don’t shock myself turning on a light?

A: A few tips we found: Humidify your home, and use lots of lotion on your hands. Don’t wear rubber-soled shoes inside walking on the carpet. Use fabric softener or dryer sheets on your clothes. Keep touching metal objects often, so you don’t have a chance to build up a big charge.

Q: Jack Kelly who was on “Maverick” — what did he do before the show, and what happened to him afterwards? And is James Garner still alive?

A: A child actor, Kelly served in the U.S. Army and attended UCLA before restarting his acting career. He did a lot of radio and theater work before signing with Warner Bros., and he had a long list of credits after “Maverick” ended, as well. Kelly died in 1992 in California, age 65. Garner died in 2014 at age 86.

Q: Ron Steele has started calling Mark Schnackenberg “Markie.” What’s up with that?

A: The news director at the station told us, “As you may know, Ron and Mark are old friends on the anchor desk, and Ron may let it slip as an endearment. Ron says he doesn’t even realize he’s doing it! Mark by the way on Jan. 16 will celebrate 25 years with KWWL!”