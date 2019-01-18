Q: Do they have alligators and snakes in the Carolinas?
A: The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the American alligator is found in both North and South Carolina. South Carolina lists 38 species of snakes, and North Carolina has 37.
Q: I see on “America’s Got Talent” that Terry Crews is hosting the show now. Why isn’t Tyra Banks hosting it again? Also, what has Crews done before this?
A: Banks has said in interviews that she wants to spend more time producing and acting, but that she might be back for the summer edition of the show. Crews has a long list of credits in TV and movies and also has done voice work — you might know him most recently from “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”
Q: In the 100 block of Washington in Cedar Falls there have been pickups parked illegally while building the apartment building. Is this something they let contractors do?
A: At one point the street was closed for some work and parking was permitted. However, that is no longer in place. Parking in that location will be monitored and illegal parking ticketed. Please contact 273-8600 to report a specific concern.
Q: From First Street to University Avenue on Hudson Road all the lights go to yellow flashing late at night except Eighth Street. Why don’t those lights also go to flashing yellow?
A: Due to lack of adequate sight distance for cars entering Hudson Road from Eighth Street, the safer alternative to control that intersection is traffic lights that do not go into flash mode, officials said.
Q: Are we still getting an Ashley Furniture Store in this area?
A: Ashley Furniture Store is interested in opening a retail store and is looking for a site. A development agreement with the company currently states a retail store will be open in Cedar Falls by September 2021.
Q: What has happened to the caravan of people coming through Mexico? We don’t hear anything about them on the news.
A: According to the Associated Press: The migrant caravan that was seized upon by U.S. President Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2018 midterm election has quietly dwindled to about 700 people, with many having gone home to Central America or put down roots in Mexico. About 6,000 migrants reached Tijuana in November.
Q: Is it true that Avon will close in 2020?
A: There’s been no announcement of that. But the company has struggled, and in September announced it would close its offices in Rye City, N.Y. According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, “Avon is laying off all 105 employees at its Midland Avenue offices and will close the Rye City building next year. ... The announcement comes less than two years after Avon closed its Manhattan office and moved 100 senior employees to Rye. ... In 2016, the company announced that it was cutting 2,500 jobs worldwide and moving its headquarters to London.” Avon also sold its last remaining U.S. factory earlier in 2018.
