Q: If a car has been sitting on the street for a week and the police tag it, is it legal for the owner to push it back 3 or 4 feet and take the tag off?
A: No. But the Waterloo Police Department said it can be hard to prove without a witness.
Q: What am I doing wrong? I can’t get butterscotch chips to melt down like chocolate chips.
A: Lots of people have that problem. Evidently butterscotch chips hold their shape longer than chocolate chips do, so you need to stir more with them. The advice we found: To melt butterscotch morsels in the microwave, use 50 percent power for 30 seconds at a time, stirring well each time. Repeat until the morsels are mostly melted but a few chips remain. Remove from the microwave, let stand about a minute and stir again to completely melt. On the stove, use a small, heavy saucepan. Be patient and use low to medium-low heat, stirring frequently.
Q: Is President Trump’s mother still alive?
A: No, Mary Anne Trump died in 2000.
Q: Was Eisenhower president in the 1950s?
A: Eisenhower served from 1953 to 1961.
Q: How can we have bone marrow checked to see if we can donate?
A: Go to https://bethematch.org/ to start the testing process and join the donor registry.
Q: On “Blue Bloods,” what is Nicky doing these days?
A: This fall the character of Nicky took a job in San Francisco.
Q: When did Hugh O’Brian from “Wyatt Earp” die? Of what?
A: He died in 2016 in California of natural causes, age 91.
Q: Is George Hamilton still alive?
A: Still ticking along at age 80.
Q: Is Linda Ronstadt married to Garth Brooks?
A: No, she is not married. Brooks is married to singer Trisha Yearwood.
Q: How do we dispose of the new light bulbs? What if we break one of them?
A: If you break one, here’s what the Environmental Protection Agency recommends: Using cardboard or stiff paper, scoop up as many glass fragments as possible and put in glass jar or sealable plastic bag. Use a wide tape, like duct tape, to pick up small pieces and powder. Don’t vacuum until you have completed these steps, since there is a chance mercury vapor could be spread; when you do vacuum, keep a window or door open. Put all bulb debris and cleanup materials, including vacuum cleaner bags, outside in the trash. Then make sure to wash your hands with soap and water. The EPA says you should recycle them when they burn out. But we’re not finding many local options for recycling. In that case, the EPA says, “If your state or local environmental regulatory agency permits you to put used or broken CFLs in the regular household trash, seal the bulb in a plastic bag and put it into the outside trash for the next normal trash collection.”
Q: In Iowa, can a business have all part-time employees? Don’t they have to have full-time employees?
A: There’s no law that says that, as far as we can tell.
Q: Is Alex Azar of the Trump administration related to Natalie Azar who worked on the “Today Show”?
A: No relation that we could find.
