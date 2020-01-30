Jan. 30, 2020

Q: Where can we take the 10-year battery smoke detectors to recycle?

A: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources advises people to contact the manufacturer for mail-back instructions. Many manufacturers also list their address on the back of the unit. The U.S. Postal Service website has a list of smoke detector manufacturers with phone numbers, mailing addresses and recycling details for most of the major manufacturers and distributors of smoke detectors. Search at usps.com.

Q: On the Cedar Valley Trail near Brandon, they are harvesting walnut trees. Who authorizes that? Where does the money from the sale of the logs go to?

A: The Black Hawk County Conservation Board manages that portion of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail and authorizes any tree removal. Mike Hendrickson, the board’s executive director, said the walnut trees are being removed because the nut crop creates problems on the trail in the later summer and early fall. Revenue from the tree sales helps offset the cost of managing the trail.

Q: In Cedar Falls, especially around College Hill, several of those green electrical stations are damaged or have had foundations washed out. Are they dangerous? Who is supposed to maintain them?