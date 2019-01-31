Q: Does Manatts Concrete own Benton’s Concrete?
A: No. Those are two different corporations with different officers.
Q: Tara Thomas answered in Call the Courier that Irving School’s playground will be built. Where do they plan to build it and when will they start building it?
A: Thomas, who is Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, said the timeline for building the playground and the location have not been finalized.
Q: Is it true that Costco may be coming to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area?
A: Costco has not announced any plans to open a store in the area.
Q: Who is now booking rooms at the Waterloo Center for the Arts? We’ve called twice over a month ago to book an event and no one is calling us back. The director isn’t even returning our calls.
A: Room rental bookings for the Waterloo Center for the Arts are handled by the events coordinator. Due to a resignation, this position has been vacant since September. In the interim, a part-time employee was temporarily assigned to manage room reservations. A full-time events coordinator, Camille Burkle, was appointed Jan. 14. Her employment will be effective as of Jan. 22 and she will accept and respond to all room rental inquiries. Inquiries regarding reservations for events at the Center for the Arts, RiverLoop Amphitheatre, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, and/or the Waterloo Boat House may be directed to her at 291-4490 ext. 3433, or by email to wca-events@waterloo-ia.org.
Q: I have a mail carrier in Waterloo who is incompetent. I’ve complained at the post office, but no one will do anything about it. Is there someone higher up I can contact?
A: You can write to the U.S. Postal Service, Office of the Consumer Advocate, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, D.C., 20260-2200; call the USPS at (800) 275-8777; or file a complaint through the website at www.usps.com.
Q: On Fox News is Bill Hemmer married or gay?
A: Hemmer is not married, although he’s been seen publicly with at least one girlfriend in the past. There’s been lots of conjecture as to his orientation, but he prefers to keep his social life private, as far as we can tell.
Q: If the bridge over the Mississippi River is owned by Iowa and Illinois, which state removes the snow?
A: Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, District 6, Iowa Department of Transportation, said, “We alternate maintenance for our border bridges with the adjoining state.”
Q: Is it true Barbara Streisand had one of her dogs cloned? How much did this cost?
A: It is true — in a Variety interview last March Streisand said two of her dogs were clones of a previous dog, Samantha, who had recently died. They didn’t come cheap — the Texas company she used, ViaGen, evidently charges about $50,000 to clone a dog.
Q: Where can I write to Paralyzed Veterans of America?
A: Write to 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006-35171, or send email through the website at /www.pva.org.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.