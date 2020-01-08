Q: Why does my clock go only to 12 when there are 24 hours a day?
A: Evidently, it’s a tradition that goes back to ancient Egypt — the Egyptians used a 12-hour sundial to tell time during the daytime and a 12-hour water clock at night. Some early mechanical clocks did use all 24 hours, but they were more complicated to build. You can certainly buy clocks today that do show all 24 hours.
Q: Do you still print bankruptcies?
A: Unfortunately, no.
Q: When is the Canadian National Railroad going to fix the crossings off of Dubuque Road going into the Maywood area?
A: The Waterloo City Council approved agreements in September with the railroad and Iowa Department of Transportation to repair the crossing. The agreement states the railroad has 18 months from the time of signing to complete the work.
Q: There was a Hallmark Christmas movie called “Christmas at the Plaza.” What can you tell us about the Plaza? Is the actress in it, Elizabeth Henstridge, related to the actress Natasha Henstridge?
A: Here’s how the hotel describes itself: “New York’s Iconic Luxury Hotel on Central Park South: Since its debut on Oct. 1, 1907, The Plaza Hotel has remained a New York icon hosting world leaders, dignitaries, captains of industry, Broadway legends, and Hollywood royalty. As an established staple for lavish society affairs and blockbuster films, The Plaza has welcomed guests from around the world to enjoy its magic at the castle on Central Park South for more than 100 years. Ideally situated on Fifth Avenue, The Plaza’s prestigious address continues to define elegance with unmatched service and an ever-evolving modern sensibility.” It doesn’t appear the two actresses are related.
Q: How are electors picked for the electoral college votes for Iowa?
A: According to the National Archives and Record Administration, “Choosing each state’s electors is a two-part process. First, the political parties in each state choose slates of potential electors sometime before the general election. Second, during the general election, the voters in each state select their state’s electors by casting their ballots. … Political parties often choose individuals for the slate to recognize their service and dedication to that political party. They may be state-elected officials, state party leaders, or people in the state who have a personal or political affiliation with their party’s presidential candidate. … The second part of the process happens during the general election. When the voters in each state cast votes for the presidential candidate of their choice they are voting to select their state’s electors. The potential electors’ names may or may not appear on the ballot below the name of the presidential candidates, depending on election procedures and ballot formats in each state. The winning presidential candidate’s slate of potential electors are appointed as the state’s electors.”
