Q: Did Robert Herjavec of “Shark Tank” marry dancer Kym Johnson from “Dancing With the Stars”? If not, who did he marry and does he have any children?
A: Herjavec and Johnson are married and had twins, Hudson and Haven, last year. He also has three children from his first marriage.
Q: Can you print some background information on KCRG’s reporter/weekend anchor Jordee Kalk?
A: According to the station, before working at KCRG, Kalk worked as a reporter and producer at WDAY in Fargo, N.D., and is a 2014 graduate of the University of Minnesota. She has a beagle/corgi mix named Frankie Lynn.
Q: On the new Progressive Insurance commercial is that really Jamie’s wife in the blue dress and their four children?
A: No, those are all just actors playing roles.
Q: In Waterloo in the early 1960s by East High School, did Glenwood Street come out onto Walnut Street, and did Maple come out onto Walnut? Did Maple go to the east as far as Lane Street?
A: Maple did intersect with Walnut, but Glenwood didn’t, according to a 1960 Waterloo map the city provided. Glenwood used to intersect with South Barclay Street. Both intersections were eliminated in 1992 during construction of the new MLK Drive. It doesn’t look as if Maple went all the way to Lane. Glenwood and Lane intersected.
Q: The captain of the USS Yorktown was Admiral Elliott Buckmaster. Robert Buckmaster was mayor of Waterloo and instrumental in getting KWWL. Were they related?
A: If they were, the connection seems to have been distant and unacknowledged. The admiral’s parents came from Ohio; the mayor’s parents hailed from Nebraska.
Q: Was it in the late 1950s when Waterloo was hit with a bad storm where trees were damaged in Lincoln Park, along with other damage?
A: There’s not much information from the late 1950s. But Courier reports from June 1962 might be about the storm you remember. A June 18 story headlined “Father’s Day tempest roars in six counties” detailed downed trees and power lines, damaged homes, injuries and even overturned train cars.
Q: In a recent December house fire in the article the final paragraph indicated who the owners of the particular residence were. As I recall, it was standard practice in the report of previous residential fires not to list who the property owners were at the time.
A: We do not have a policy against naming the owners of homes where fires take place.
Q: Can you print some background information on Rep. Steve King, such as his education, how long he’s served, is he married and does he have children?
A: King, 69, has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003. He graduated from Denison High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, although he didn’t graduate. He is married, has three sons and eight grandchildren.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
