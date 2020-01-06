Q: What is the nearest BMW dealership and their phone number?
A: According to the company website, the two closest are BMW of North Liberty, (319) 626-9500; and Dubuque BMW, (888) 316-5098.
Q: I heard a rumor they were going to film a Hallmark movie in the Amana Colonies. Is there any truth to that?
A: We don’t find plans for a new movie set there. In 2016 Hallmark did shoot a movie called “Christmas in Homestead,” which was supposed to take place in Homestead, Iowa, one of the Amana Colonies. Sorry to say, it was actually filmed in the small town of Dahlonega, Ga.
Q: There was a Dr. Jeff veterinary program on TV from Colorado. Has that been canceled?
A: The most recent season of “Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet” aired this summer. We couldn’t find any announcement yet of whether there will be a new season.
Q: What is an address to write to Franklin Graham?
A: Write in care of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
Q: Have Amber and Manuela from “The Price is Right” had their babies? When?
A: Amber Lancaster had a baby boy, Russell, in August, almost two months early. Manuela Arbeláez had a baby girl, Matilda, a little later in August.
Q: Is Ally Crutcher leaving KWWL?
A: She is. From her recent Facebook post: “As the year comes to a close, it’s bittersweet for me to announce the next chapter for me. Many of you know I’m from Texas (given the “y’alls” in the morning here and there), and I’ve decided to move back to Dallas in the new year. While I’m looking forward to being back in my hometown with my family, it will be difficult leaving here. Leaving people who have become my extended family. Eastern Iowa has been my home for almost seven years. Many of you have been with me on this journey since I started as a morning reporter for Today in Iowa, when I was 21 and, yes, very “green” I can’t thank you enough for supporting me as I evolved, both on and off the air. I truly grew up, into a young woman, during my time here. I learned so much about people, friendship, kindness, perspective, and most importantly, about myself. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for welcoming me into your homes each morning. It’s been an honor and a privilege, one I will always treasure.”
Q: Concerning the Battle of the Bulge – what were the Allied casualties? How about German casualties?
A: According to the Encyclopedia Brittanica, “While the Allies suffered some 75,000 casualties, Germany lost 120,000 men and stores of matériel that it could ill afford to replace.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
