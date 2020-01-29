Jan. 29, 2020

Q: This spring they said Waterloo wouldn’t have any roundabouts. Now they say there will be one at Fletcher. Why the change?

A: The original conceptual design for Waterloo’s phase of University Avenue did not include any roundabout intersections because preliminary traffic studies showed they would not move traffic more efficiently and most of the intersections required property acquisition that would have been very expensive. In August 2018, The Courier reported on plans to put a roundabout at Fletcher. A two-lane roundabout there was shown to cause fewer traffic delays than signals, did not require property acquisition and alleviated what had been a dangerous intersection for collisions.

Q: How do I get one of the new pamphlets for the recycling schedule?

A: One should have been delivered with your container. If you lost it or did not get one, you can download another schedule from the city of Waterloo’s website, use the tab for “Curbside Recycling” under the “Public Works” page. You can also call Republic Services, the company handling curbside recycling in Waterloo, at (844) 737-8254.

Q: A few months ago there was a question about the condition of the tracks at Washington and Williston; it said the city and the railroad would look into it. Nothing has happened. Can we contact someone about that?