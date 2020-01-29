Jan. 29, 2020

Q: Is there a place to recycle old keyboards and monitors?
A: Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa has a computer recycling program at its office at 2640 Falls Ave., Waterloo, which is operated in partnership with Dell. The program accepts computer monitors and keyboards. A full list of accepted items can be found at the agency’s website.
Q: What are the ages of the top five Democrats running for president?
A: We’ll go by polling averages among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers to formulate a top five. In order: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78, former Vice President Joe Biden is 77, Pete Buttigieg is 38, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is 70 and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is 59.
Q: Where is the car wash at Falls and University that was listed in the paper the other day?
A: It’s not built yet. Developers are planning to construct a car wash at the former Hardee’s location at Falls and University avenues.
Q: Can I hire a private contractor to sand and salt my street and bill the city?
A: No.
Q: Why does Grant Avenue at the intersection with Fourth have a sign that says “Grant Street”?
A: Waterloo Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco responds: “It should be Grant Avenue and will be updated with the correct wording. Thank you to the caller for bringing that to our attention.”
Q: This spring they said Waterloo wouldn’t have any roundabouts. Now they say there will be one at Fletcher. Why the change?
A: The original conceptual design for Waterloo’s phase of University Avenue did not include any roundabout intersections because preliminary traffic studies showed they would not move traffic more efficiently and most of the intersections required property acquisition that would have been very expensive. In August 2018, The Courier reported on plans to put a roundabout at Fletcher. A two-lane roundabout there was shown to cause fewer traffic delays than signals, did not require property acquisition and alleviated what had been a dangerous intersection for collisions.
Q: How do I get one of the new pamphlets for the recycling schedule?
A: One should have been delivered with your container. If you lost it or did not get one, you can download another schedule from the city of Waterloo’s website, use the tab for “Curbside Recycling” under the “Public Works” page. You can also call Republic Services, the company handling curbside recycling in Waterloo, at (844) 737-8254.
Q: A few months ago there was a question about the condition of the tracks at Washington and Williston; it said the city and the railroad would look into it. Nothing has happened. Can we contact someone about that?
A: If you have a question or concern related to railroad crossings on public streets you can direct it to the Waterloo Engineering Department.
Q: ON “NCIS” last night, was Forry Smith of Waterloo on the show?
A: Smith had a role in a 2013 episode of the show, but he’s not on the CBS cast list for anything this season.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.