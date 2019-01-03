Q: Can you remind us which numbers on the back of plastic are not recyclable?
A: The answer depends on which recycling program you are using. Waterloo’s curb-side and drop-off recycling programs collect plastic containers graded 1 through 7.
Q: Why were Christmas decorations set up in Elk Run Heights, presumably by the city, on a dead end street, 5300 block of Lafayette Road?
A: Elk Run Heights Mayor Tim Swope said the city decided it would improve that area of town because of the value of some of the homes and the fact it also can be seen from Dubuque Road. That area was an eyesore for many years, but the city is proud of it now, he added.
Q: How do I contact Cedar Valley developer Brent Dahlstrom?
A: Try contacting him at Echo Development Group at 604 Clay St., Cedar Falls, which has a phone number of (319) 768-7235 and an email of brent@echodevelopmentgroup.com.
Q: I was on a budget plan for my electric bill and the company took me off the plan because the Iowa Utilities Board said tariffs make you ineligible to go on a plan. What are these tariffs, and what would they do to regulate this?
A: Utility tariffs show the rates and charges for public utility services and the rules and regulations under which such services are furnished. The Iowa Utilities Board said it needs to know the specific electric utility provider to determine how to assist the caller with their question. If you are unable to resolve issues with your utility service provider or have questions about utility service rules and requirements, contact the IUB’s customer service staff from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. There’s on online complaint form on the website or you can email customer@iub.iowa.gov or you can call (877) 565-4450. You can also mail your concern to IUB Customer Service; 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069.
Q: Are Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchison still dating?
A: Based on Poppe’s social media posts Dec. 18 showing pictures of her vacationing in Hawaii with Hutchinson, we’d say yes.
Q: When is Via Sofia’s opening in Cedar Falls?
A: The franchise owner said Via Sophia is supposed to open in early 2019, possibly in January. He has not given a specific date.
Q: In the singing group Pentatonix there is a female singer with long black hair. When the group started there was a female singer with long blonde hair. Is this the same woman?
A: It is. Singer Kirstin Maldonado has had lots of different looks.
Q: What local store honors the lifetime guarantee on Craftsman tools?
A: According to the company, “If the product fails to perform for any reason, we will replace it. Return damaged product to a stocking Retail Partner or call 1-888-331-4569 for details.” Lowe’s will honor warranties on at least some Craftsman products. You may want to call and check before you make the trip.
Q. Why are the senators and congressmen still getting their salaries when so many government employees aren’t?
A. The shutdown only affects agencies and employees that are funded through annual appropriations. Salaries for members of the House and Senate are written into permanent law.
