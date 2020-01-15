Jan. 15, 2020

Q: Why hasn’t Iowa raised its minimum wage in line with neighboring states?

A: That’s a question for your state legislators. Several counties and municipalities raised their minimum wages in the 2000-teens, but the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2017 made it illegal for jurisdictions in Iowa to set a minimum wage above the state minimum of $7.25.

Q: Where is the nearest Krispy Kreme doughnut stores to Waterloo?

A: According to the company, the nearest stores are in Ankeny, Clive and Council Bluffs.

Q: Do you have any information on the old actor Dale Robertson?

A: Robertson was a professional boxer and served in the U.S. Army during World War II before becoming an actor. He was best known for TV and movie roles in Westerns and starred in “Tales of Wells Fargo.” Robertson, who was married four times and had one child, died in 2013, at age 89.

Q: The other day Mr. Food fried a pineapple. How did he do that? Is there a recipe?

A: He recently made pineapple fritters:

What you’ll need