Jan. 15, 2020

Q: Why hasn’t Iowa raised its minimum wage in line with neighboring states?
A: That’s a question for your state legislators. Several counties and municipalities raised their minimum wages in the 2000-teens, but the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2017 made it illegal for jurisdictions in Iowa to set a minimum wage above the state minimum of $7.25.
Q: Where is the nearest Krispy Kreme doughnut stores to Waterloo?
A: According to the company, the nearest stores are in Ankeny, Clive and Council Bluffs.
Q: Do you have any information on the old actor Dale Robertson?
A: Robertson was a professional boxer and served in the U.S. Army during World War II before becoming an actor. He was best known for TV and movie roles in Westerns and starred in “Tales of Wells Fargo.” Robertson, who was married four times and had one child, died in 2013, at age 89.
Q: The other day Mr. Food fried a pineapple. How did he do that? Is there a recipe?
A: He recently made pineapple fritters:
What you’ll need
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch-thick round slices, then patted dry
- 1 cup powdered sugar
What to do
- In a large bowl, combine flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, and egg; mix well.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Dip pineapple slices into batter, one at a time. Shake off excess batter, then carefully place in oil in batches, if necessary.
- Cook 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until golden on both sides. Drain on a paper towel-lined platter.
- Sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.
Q: I received one of the new recycling cans, and I don’t want it. I have called the city, but they don’t come to get it. How else can I resolve this problem?
A: The correct way to drop the curbside recycling program is to call the Waterloo Public Works Department at 291-4445.
Q: At University and Falls there is a new car wash. Is the company from out of state? Did the city give them any incentives?
A: As reported in the Dec. 31, 2019, Courier: The company constructing the new Tommy’s Express Car Wash is based in Fargo, N.D. The Waterloo City Council voted to sell unused right-of-way adjacent to the car wash site for $1 but did not provide land or tax breaks for the car wash itself.
Q: Will the RFD channel show more of the “Ray Stevens CabaRay” show?
A: RFD is showing a new Ray Stevens show, “Rayality,” at 2:30 p.m. Fridays. And you can occasionally catch “Ray Stevens CabaRay Nashville” on Iowa PBS — check www.iowapbs.org.
Update
A question in the Jan. 13 paper asked about the “Dailey and Vincent Show,” formerly on RFD. Several readers kindly let us know you can also now watch it on the KCRG 9.6 channel.
