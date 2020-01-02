Q: CBS 2 is talking about a mass killing in Oklahoma in 1921. What happened?
A: An explanation from a Los Angeles Times report: “A white mob attacked black residents in Tulsa, Okla., in 1921 and burned down the Greenwood neighborhood, which was then the wealthiest black business district in the United States. Modern estimates place the death toll at 50 to 300 people, many of them shot.”
Q: When did Walt Disney die? How old was he?
A: Disney died in 1966, age 65.
Q: What is the address for B&R Meats in Ackley?
A: It’s at 405 Sherman Ave., Ackley, 50601.
Q: Why did Cedar Falls install a charging station for cars that takes eight hours, while Waterloo is installing ones that take 45 minutes?
A: “A Level 2 electric vehicle charger was selected for the first Cedar Falls public charger based on the cost of the project,” said Mollie Strouse, marketing manager for Cedar Falls Utilities. “A Level 2 charger is much less expensive than the Level 3 DC Fast charger being installed in Waterloo. The Level 2 charger also meets current resident demand and can charge a wider range of vehicles. Level 2 chargers are compatible with all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.”
Q: The Department of Agriculture has cut a million kids off from school lunches and is cutting food stamps to poor people in need while at the same time giving away $16 billion to farmers. Where do Sens. Grassley and Ernst stand on this?
A: Sen. Charles Grassley responds: “We all have an obligation to make sure people in our country do not go hungry. That obligation starts with each of us as individuals, as communities, as organizations of faith and as a government. We also have an obligation to get the country’s fiscal house in order, and every program across the federal government must be scrutinized. This rule would fix a loophole and ensure nutrition assistance programs are delivered with consistency and integrity to those most in need. It would not affect Iowans older than 49, those with disabilities or those with kids.” Sen. Joni Ernst responds: “Combatting hunger is a goal we all share, and it requires us all to do our part, including the federal government. It’s critical we ensure our federal programs are working for those most in need. This rule helps ensure assistance goes to the most vulnerable, such as those with disabilities, those who are older than 49, or those who have dependents of their own.”
Q: When will the next Brain Buster puzzle book be in the paper?
A: The Best of Brain World is scheduled for Jan. 8.
Q: You said Trump was impeached in a recent answer, but the House only voted on articles of impeachment. Will you correct that?
A: No, we won’t. You must not have read the answer. The U.S. House passed the articles of impeachment – that’s what impeachment is. Now a trial will follow in the U.S. Senate to judge if the president is guilty of the charges in those articles.
Q: How can I report a teacher who is not licensed but is teaching?
A: Go online to https://www.boee.iowa.gov/about-us/complaints. It outlines a process to file a complaint to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. The site notes it is a good idea to resolve the issue at the local level. Please contact the principal, superintendent or other administrator in the school you are referring to.
