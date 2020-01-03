Q: I have the new black license plates. Is there a disability sticker we can get? I used to have the disability plates.
A: You can get a sticker. The steps, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation: “Complete an Application for Persons with Disabilities Parking Permit for Iowa Residents. Application forms are also available at any county treasurer’s office, or any Iowa DOT’s full-service driver’s license issuance site. Provide a medical statement from a physician, chiropractor, physician’s assistant, or nurse practitioner on their letterhead stationery, stating the applicant is a person with a disability and that the disability is either temporary or permanent.” Check iowadot.gov for details.
Q: I have a Medicare drug plan called Well Care. The numbers you call are answered by people in other countries. Are there numbers you can call at the headquarters in Tampa, Fla.?
A: Try calling (866) 892-9006; it may get you to Florida.
Q: Why have you removed “Car Talk?”
A: It looks like it was a slip-up in the ordering process on our end. We have corrected that and the column should return Sunday. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.
Q: Why are red lights flashing on Dubuque Road by Elk Run? It’s been like that for three months.
A: It hasn’t been that long. A motorist who led Waterloo police on a high-speed chase Dec. 12 crashed into an electrical box for the signals. At the time this call was received Dec. 31, the box was being repaired and parts to fix it were on order.
Q: Why was Dan removed from “Survivor” without any explanation?
A: From a CNN report: “Dan Spilo, a 48-year-old talent manager, was the first contestant asked to leave the game in the show’s 39 seasons. At the end of Wednesday night’s episode a title card on the screen read, ‘Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.’ A rep for CBS declined to comment further. CNN has reached out to Spilo for comment. Spilo’s behavior on the show had been a plot line this season. Kellee Kim, one of the other contestants on “Survivor” this season, had made it known that she was uncomfortable with the way in which he touched her and on day 22 of filming the show issued an official warning to Spilo.”
Q: The Dec. 27 paper had an article on a Knights of Columbus spelling bee in Cedar Falls; the Waterloo schools weren’t listed as being able to take part in that. Was that an oversight?
A: Not an oversight. The Waterloo Council 7000 Knights of Columbus will host a spelling bee Feb. 8 at Columbus Catholic High School for students in the Waterloo school district or nearby towns to the east.
Q: Is the city going to change the intersection at University and Ansborough?
A: The intersection of University and Ansborough avenues was reconfigured when it was reconstructed in 2018. There are no plans to change it again in the next phase of the project.
