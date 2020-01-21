Jan. 21, 2020

Q: Where and what was Cedar City in Cedar Falls?
A: According to Linda Betsinger McCann’s “Lost Black Hawk County,” Cedar City was at the junction of East Main Street, Independence Street and Big Woods Road in Cedar Falls Township, at the intersection of several trails. It was platted in 1856 and later absorbed in the town of Cedar Falls.
Q: For the World Series, does the team who wins get to keep the trophy forever?
A: The team does get to keep the trophy, according to Major League Baseball.
Q: Whenever there is rain or snow, the entrance to Washington Park in Cedar Falls is always overflowing. Are there plans to put in any drainage there?
A: Washington Park is located inside of the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard zone. Unfortunately, this area is not accessible during high water events and likely will not receive improvements that will greatly impact it, said Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman for the city. For more information on when this park is closed due to flooding, contact the city of Cedar Falls public works department at (319) 273-8629.
Q: On the Cedar Falls Council, when will Darrah, Miller and Hansen will be up for re-election?
A: There is no “Hansen” on the City Council. Those who weren’t up for election this fall have about two years left in their terms on the council. Elections will be held in November 2021 for the seats held by Frank Darrah, Mark Miller and Daryl Kruse.
Q: I read the Jan. 7 article that the Cedar Falls Council is going to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat. How do they fill that seat? Who makes that decision? How do they choose someone for that seat?
A: A majority of the council makes the decision. The council chose former Councilman Nick Taiber to fill the seat Monday night. A dozen people officially applied to the city clerk for the position. However, if petitioners gather 1,000 signatures from Cedar Falls residents within 14 days of the appointment being made, they can force a special election.
Q: Who is Erik Prince?
A: Prince is a former Navy SEAL best known for founding Blackwater, a private mercenary company banned from Iraq after its contractors opened fire on and killed 14 unarmed civilians in Baghdad. He now heads a private equity firm Frontier Resource Group and is chairman of Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group Ltd. He is the brother of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Q: How old is Tom Selleck? How about the actor who plays his father on “Blue Bloods”?
A: Selleck is 74, turning 75 on Jan. 29. Len Cariou, who plays Henry Reagan, is 80.
