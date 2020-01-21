Jan. 21, 2020

Q: Where and what was Cedar City in Cedar Falls?

A: According to Linda Betsinger McCann’s “Lost Black Hawk County,” Cedar City was at the junction of East Main Street, Independence Street and Big Woods Road in Cedar Falls Township, at the intersection of several trails. It was platted in 1856 and later absorbed in the town of Cedar Falls.

Q: For the World Series, does the team who wins get to keep the trophy forever?

A: The team does get to keep the trophy, according to Major League Baseball.

Q: Whenever there is rain or snow, the entrance to Washington Park in Cedar Falls is always overflowing. Are there plans to put in any drainage there?

A: Washington Park is located inside of the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood hazard zone. Unfortunately, this area is not accessible during high water events and likely will not receive improvements that will greatly impact it, said Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman for the city. For more information on when this park is closed due to flooding, contact the city of Cedar Falls public works department at (319) 273-8629.

Q: On the Cedar Falls Council, when will Darrah, Miller and Hansen will be up for re-election?