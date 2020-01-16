Jan. 16, 2020

Q: Does the American Action Network have a postal mailing address?
A: Try writing to 1747 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 20006.
Q: Did KBBG FM 88.1 radio get the donations needed to keep their station going? And if they plan on accepting donations to keep afloat can you print the names and salaries of the people working there?
A: As of Jan. 14, the station was still looking to raise money and was still being operated by volunteers with no paid staff.
Q: Where is the financing coming from for the charging stations being installed in Cedar Falls?
A: The city of Cedar Falls paid for the charger itself at a cost of $10,490 out of its capital projects fund. Cedar Falls Utilities funded the $9,500 cost of the transformer and related equipment through its electric utility budget.
Q: What business did Tom Steyer start?
A: Steyer, 62, is a former hedge-fund manager who founded Farallon Capital in San Francisco in 1986, and separated from the firm in 2012. He and his wife, Kat Taylor, also founded Beneficial State Bank in 2007. He created progressive advocacy nonprofit and political action committee NextGen America in 2013.
Q: For this year, how much has each Democratic candidate spent on mailings?
A: We don’t know. The Federal Election Commission requires candidates to disclose some broad financial data — things like how much money they’ve raised from individual contributions, from their party, from public funds and from themselves, as well as how much they’ve spent on operating expenditures. But the operating expenditures number doesn’t drill down into how the candidates have spent the money, just how much of it they’ve spent — and candidates aren’t generally willing to release much more than the FEC requires (unless they’re bragging about how much they spent on one of their latest television ad buys).
Q: There are five Democratic candidates in the primary to be the nominee for Iowa senator. Have they all always been Democrats?
A: As far as we can tell, none of the candidates running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat have previously run as Republicans for any seat. The five candidates running are Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods, though others could jump in before the filing deadline of March 13. (There’s also one Republican running against Ernst in the Republican primary, Paul Rieck.)
Q: Did Wartburg suspend the hit-and-run student?
A: Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr., 23, who police say hit and fatally injured David Schmaltz, 56, on Dec. 15 in Waverly before leaving the scene, graduated in May 2019 from Wartburg College, according to the college’s website. He is originally from Metairie, La.
Q: On the St. Jude commercial, there’s a fellow with a red shirt and deep voice? Who is that? How old is he?
A: We’re not sure who you mean — the latest St. Jude’s campaign features celebrities Brad Paisley, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara and Michael Strahan, among others.
