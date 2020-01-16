Jan. 16, 2020

A: We don’t know. The Federal Election Commission requires candidates to disclose some broad financial data — things like how much money they’ve raised from individual contributions, from their party, from public funds and from themselves, as well as how much they’ve spent on operating expenditures. But the operating expenditures number doesn’t drill down into how the candidates have spent the money, just how much of it they’ve spent — and candidates aren’t generally willing to release much more than the FEC requires (unless they’re bragging about how much they spent on one of their latest television ad buys).

Q: There are five Democratic candidates in the primary to be the nominee for Iowa senator. Have they all always been Democrats?

A: As far as we can tell, none of the candidates running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s seat have previously run as Republicans for any seat. The five candidates running are Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods, though others could jump in before the filing deadline of March 13. (There’s also one Republican running against Ernst in the Republican primary, Paul Rieck.)

Q: Did Wartburg suspend the hit-and-run student?