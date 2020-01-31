Jan. 31, 2020

Q: When Cedar Falls overlays a residential street with blacktop, why don’t they restore the curbing to standard heights?

A: The city of Cedar Falls has approximately 220 miles of roadway pavement to maintain and it is important to find alternative economical solutions to extend the pavement life, said spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The intent of overlaying an existing roadway with asphalt is to extend the life of the existing pavement. Depending on the type of street and repair needed, the existing curb may still have a useful life. Curbs are used to convey storm water drainage to underground infrastructure and in most cases have a longer lifespan than the roadway pavement itself. For more information regarding street maintenance or construction, contact the city’s engineering division at (319) 268-5161.

Q: Is Ashley Furniture still planning on opening a store at College Square?

A: Yes, Ashley HomeStore is still planning on locating at the former Younkers store at College Square Mall, said city of Cedar Falls spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The company expects to start renovations of the space in the spring, with an anticipated opening date by November of this year.

Q: What is the vote March 3 in Cedar Falls?