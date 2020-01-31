Jan. 31, 2020

Q: When Cedar Falls overlays a residential street with blacktop, why don’t they restore the curbing to standard heights?
A: The city of Cedar Falls has approximately 220 miles of roadway pavement to maintain and it is important to find alternative economical solutions to extend the pavement life, said spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The intent of overlaying an existing roadway with asphalt is to extend the life of the existing pavement. Depending on the type of street and repair needed, the existing curb may still have a useful life. Curbs are used to convey storm water drainage to underground infrastructure and in most cases have a longer lifespan than the roadway pavement itself. For more information regarding street maintenance or construction, contact the city’s engineering division at (319) 268-5161.
Q: Is Ashley Furniture still planning on opening a store at College Square?
A: Yes, Ashley HomeStore is still planning on locating at the former Younkers store at College Square Mall, said city of Cedar Falls spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The company expects to start renovations of the space in the spring, with an anticipated opening date by November of this year.
Q: What is the vote March 3 in Cedar Falls?
A: It is a referendum for voters in the Cedar Falls Community School District on a revenue purpose statement. This statement outlines uses the school district intends for the 1% sales tax revenues it receives after 2029. District officials have said they plan on using the funds to help pay for construction of a new high school. Revenue bonds would be issued to access the funds, repaid over a number of years with the sales tax revenues.
Q: I am a resident of Elk Run Heights. Can you verify the Elk Run City Hall has recently had checks and cash stolen?
A: There was an incident of theft that occurred, said Mayor Kristi Lundy. The police were notified and the staff has put into place new procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again, she added.
Q: When is your next puzzle book?
A: It set for the Feb. 12 paper.
Q: What nationality is Andrew Yang?
A: He is an American.
Q: What is the true number of violations written by the red light speed camera at the corner of Shaulis and 218 since it started?
A: The Courier’s previous records request showed there were 534 speeding citations and nine red-light citations issued by the fixed cameras at that intersection through Nov. 1. Records requests have an expense. If you want information from Nov. 1 to the present you can make a formal request through the City Clerk’s Office.
Q: Regarding the warming center: Can the Salvation Army help?
A: The Salvation Army operates a homeless shelter already. The Waterloo Warming Center is set up to serve those who aren’t eligible to enter the Salvation Army shelter or other local shelters.
