Q: Regarding Waterloo’s automated traffic enforcement cameras: Are the cameras only set to read the rear license plate or both rear and front? What happens if the plate is covered with mud, snow or a bike rack?
A: The red light automated traffic enforcement cameras are set up to capture only rear license plates. The portable automated traffic enforcement speed radar units capture the plate faced by the officer holding the camera. Obviously a blocked plate isn't captured by the cameras, but motorists with covered license plates could face other legal issues depending on the circumstances.
Q: If the city of Waterloo again owns the Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, why is there not an American or Iowan flag flying out there?
A: The city of Waterloo has owned the convention center since it was constructed. It was never owned by anyone else. The Ramada hotel, which manages the convention center, has traditionally put up the flags. There were U.S. and Iowa flags on poles on the corner of West Fourth and Commercial streets the week of Jan. 14.
Q: I was just wondering why a Waterloo car dealership gets to plow all their snow on to city right-of-way. That is a ticketable offense for anyone else, but when I called the city they said they won't do anything because it will fall on deaf ears. They don't clean up in the spring or fix the damaged grass so can we all do the same?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement officials said nobody contacted their office about the dealership putting snow on the right-of-way. It is not legal for anyone to transfer snow cross a street or alley. Code enforcement officials, when notified by The Courier of the caller's question, went out to investigate that very day and issued a notice of violation.
Q: Can you print the words to the song “Danny Boy”?
A: Here they are:
"Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling,
From glen to glen, and down the mountain side.
The summer's gone, and all the roses falling.
It's you, it's you must go and I must bide.
*
But come ye back when summer's in the meadow,
Or when the valley's hushed and white with snow.
It's I'll be here in sunshine or in shadow,
Oh, Danny boy, oh, Danny boy, I love you so.
*
But when ye come, and all the flowers are dying,
If I am dead, as dead I well may be,
You'll come and find the place where I am lying
And kneel and say an Ave there for me.
*
And I shall hear, though soft you tread above me,
And all my grave will warmer, sweeter be.
For you shall bend and tell me that you love me,
And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me."
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
