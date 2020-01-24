Jan. 24, 2020
Q: When the president pardons someone for a felony, is that then removed from their record?
A: No. According to the U.S. Department of Justice: “Expungement is a judicial remedy that is rarely granted by the court and cannot be granted within the Department of Justice or by the president. Please also be aware that if you were to be granted a presidential pardon, the pardoned offense would not be removed from your criminal record. Instead, both the federal conviction as well as the pardon would both appear on your record. However, a pardon will facilitate removal of legal disabilities imposed because of the conviction, and should lessen to some extent the stigma arising from the conviction. In addition, a pardon may be helpful in obtaining licenses, bonding, or employment.”
Q: Will Cedar Falls Utilities be providing a channel to watch the Chicago Cubs this year?
A: Starting this season, almost all Chicago Cubs games will be available exclusively on the Marquee Network, said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. The Marquee Network launches in February and is owned by the Cubs organization. CFU is in negotiations to add Marquee to the cable lineup.
Q: I live in rural Cedar Falls, on the outskirts of Grundy County. Who has jurisdiction — the Cedar Falls Police or the Grundy County sheriff
A: Cedar Falls Police jurisdiction is within the city limits.
Q: Was the town of Gilbertville always called that?
A: No, it was originally called Frenchtown, according to “From Ackley to Zwingle: The Origins of Iowa Place Names.”
Q: I read in The Courier that Jim Rydell is retiring and his son-in-law is taking over the dealership. The article said Jim took over the dealership in 1984 from the Schukei dealership, but didn’t George Morris purchase the dealership from Schukei?
A: Yes, that’s correct. The story failed to note the earlier change in ownership. Morris bought Schukei Chevrolet in March 1980, renaming it George Morris Chevrolet.
Q: Who is responsible for repairing the deep holes in the parking lot and entrance to Capri College and other stores near Crossroads?
A: The property owner is responsible for maintaining private parking lots. The building and lot housing Capri College is owned by Prime RE LLC. Other stores near Crossroads have a wide variety of owners.
Q: The railroad bridge in downtown Cedar Falls looks to be very old. Is it still in good working shape, or are there plans to replace it?
A: Alexandre Boulé, a spokesman for the Canadian National Railway Company, responded: “Safety is a core value at CN. CN experts inspect and maintain all of our railroad bridges to Federal Railroad Administration standards and ensure our bridges are safe not only for the railroad but also for the public. The last inspection on this bridge was conducted recently and (it) is well capable of handling current rail traffic. CN has plans to continue to invest in the bridge over the next couple of years in order to maintain its operational life.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.