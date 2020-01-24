Jan. 24, 2020

A: No. According to the U.S. Department of Justice: “Expungement is a judicial remedy that is rarely granted by the court and cannot be granted within the Department of Justice or by the president. Please also be aware that if you were to be granted a presidential pardon, the pardoned offense would not be removed from your criminal record. Instead, both the federal conviction as well as the pardon would both appear on your record. However, a pardon will facilitate removal of legal disabilities imposed because of the conviction, and should lessen to some extent the stigma arising from the conviction. In addition, a pardon may be helpful in obtaining licenses, bonding, or employment.”