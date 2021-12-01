Is there a local agency to help a retired person find a job? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What happened to the crossword puzzle books that used to run in the Sunday paper?

A: The next Brain Busters puzzle book will appear in Sunday’s Courier.

Q: Who do I call in Waterloo to ask about extending the yard waste hours into December? Leaves are still falling from my tree.

A: You’re in luck! The city of Waterloo’s yard waste/compost site, located at 2749 Independence Ave., has extended its season through Dec. 12, weather permitting. The site will close for the season Dec. 13. Questions may be directed to the sanitation department at (319) 291-4455.

Q: Why on the regular news stations are actors and actresses considered part of the news? Every time I watch the news it’s about Britney Spears or Janet Jackson.

A: The short answer is many people like it. Television news is a business, and the goal is to get as many people to watch as possible so they can charge more money for advertising. So to some degree executives are going to give the people what they want.

Q: Is there a local agency to help a retired person find a job?

A: The Older Worker Employment Program is a partnership between Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services (IVRS), Iowa Department on Aging, and Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A). This program assists job candidates to find and maintain meaningful, competitive employment. In order to qualify, the job candidate must meet all of these criteria:

55 years old or older.

Diagnosed with a disability that is a barrier to employment.

Supported through an open case with IVRS.

Contact NEI3A via its websire or by calling 1 (800) 779-8707.

Q: How old is Marlo Thomas, whose father Danny Thomas started St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital?

A: Born Nov. 21, 1937, the “That Girl” star and wife of TV talk show host Phil Donahue is 84.

Q: Was the producer of the movie that killed Vic Morrow and two small children on set ever criminally charged and convicted?

A: On July 23, 1982, a helicopter crashed at Indian Dunes near Santa Clarita, California, during the making of “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” The crash killed actor Vic Morrow and child actors Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen. The incident led to years of civil and criminal action against the personnel overseeing the shoot. Director John Landis, associate producer George Folsey Jr., helicopter pilot and Vietnam War veteran Dorcey Wingo, production manager Dan Allingham, and explosives specialist Paul Stewart were tried and acquitted on charges of manslaughter in a nine-month trial in 1986 and 1987.

Q: There was a story about the all-state volleyball team Nov. 18 that didn’t mention two girls from Dunkerton that made the team in Class 1A: Why?

A: We inadvertently overlooked Dunkerton juniors Mallory Tisue, who was named third team all-state, and Maeson Wolff, who received honorable mention. Our belated congratulations.

Q: How does one become part of the lawsuit against Pella Windows for window damage?

A: You should consult a lawyer for accurate advice on legal questions. According to the the Pella ProLine Casement Window Settlement Website, the deadline for filing a claim in this lawsuit was June 20, 2018.

