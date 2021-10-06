Is the $500 bill still in production? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did you change the Courier website? It is too dark and hard to navigate.

A: The Courier’s new website went live on Sept. 30 and is tailored to deliver what you want to read when you want to read it. You get local news with more photo collections and videos, and a variety of podcasts in an engaging, colorful and modern layout. Beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. In our eyes, it’s pretty sharp.

Q: Has Katie Tsai left CNBC? If so, where did she go?

A: She is still listed as an audience growth coordinator at CNBC, and recent tweets indicate she is still affiliated with the channel.

Q: What happened to Brooke Baldwin on CNN?

A: Baldwin announced in April she was leaving the network. She hosted her final show April 16.

Q: Is the $500 bill still in production? How can I get one?

A: The Treasury minted several versions of the $500 bill, featuring a portrait of President William McKinley on the front. The last $500 bill was printed in 1945, and it was formally discontinued 24 years later in 1969. The bills remain legal tender, but they are worth much more than their face value to collectors. According to financial website The Motley Fool, $500 bills can be worth anywhere between $600 to over $1,500 apiece with an average worth of about a 40% premium to the bill’s face value. Looking online, we found several sites selling $500 bills for around $2,500.

Q: How old is Ron Steele?

A: Steele, who has been with KWWL-TV since 1974 and is the longest-tenured anchor in Iowa, is 71.

Q: How old is Sen. Chuck Grassley?

A: Grassley, 88, is the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. He announced Sept. 24 that he will seek re-election to an eighth term.

Q: Is Kyle Kiel still working for KWWL?

A: No. According to a Sept. 2 Facebook post, Kiel’s last day after six years at KWWL was Sept. 9. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. My life changed so much after my mom passed, and big time when my son was born — in the best way possible. My wife and I have decided to move back to the Quad Cities to be closer to both our families. Family is first. As for what’s next, job wise? There are a few things I’m exploring. But for now, I will get some quality time with my son.”

Q: KWWL keeps advertising Denny’s restaurant. Where is the closest Denny’s restaurant to our area?

A: The nearest Denny’s is at 4175 Highway 21 in Brooklyn, Iowa, just off Interstate 80.

Q: Why is your paper is not talking about the upcoming strike at John Deere?

A: Because, as we reported, at present there is no upcoming strike at Deere and Co. Deere & Co. and its unionized workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract. An Oct. 10 ratification vote is planned. Deere employees with the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization Sept. 12. The vote does not mean employees will strike, just that they are now authorized to do so if they feel it is necessary amid contract negotiations which started in August.

