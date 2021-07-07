Is raw sewage being dumped into a lake at George Wyth? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is it true the Waterloo City Council voted in another sewer rate increase? Who was for it? How much was in the increase?

A. A 3% rate increase – an average increase of 44 cents per month for residential customers – was approved by the Water Works board of trustees in October and went into effect on Jan. 1.

Q. Is the 11 year old missing still from Montezuma? Have they interviewed his mother?

A. Xavior Harrelson, who vanished on May 27, is still missing. Authorities have spoken with his mother and continue to ask the public to report any tips. A reward fund for tips leading to Xavior has climbed more than $30,000. Xavior's mother, Sarah Harrelson, has moved out of her residence but Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said law enforcement were aware of Harrelson leaving the house and did not find it concerning.

Q. Did the Marines ever identify the men who raised the flag on Iwo Jima? I heard one man that was left out was from Iowa.