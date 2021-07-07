Is raw sewage being dumped into a lake at George Wyth? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why was the American flag printed backward in Sunday's paper?
A. The full-page flag on page E1 was designed to be pulled out and hung vertically, and therefore was printed correctly.
Q. There has not been a COVID death in your obituary column for two months. Who stopped printing them?
A. As recently as June 24 we printed an obituary that listed COVID as the cause of death. Families and funeral homes compose obituaries that appear in The Courier, and they decide whether to list a cause of death. We should also note that COVID deaths nationwide and locally are down considerably from their peak in December.
Q. Is raw sewage being dumped into a lake at George Wyth?
A. According to the city of Cedar Falls, no raw sewage is released into any body of water. All wastewater is treated to the point that it can be released into the Cedar River with no adverse environmental effects.
Q. How can we donate to Margaret Klein’s election for mayor?
A. Klein’s campaign Facebook page, “Margaret for Mayor,” has a “Donate Today” tab where supporters can contribute to her campaign.
Q. How many kids does Dan Gable have, and do they wrestle?
A. Gable has four daughters -- Jenni, Annie, Molly and Mackenzie. None of them wrestled. He does have grandsons who wrestle.
Q. Is it true the Waterloo City Council voted in another sewer rate increase? Who was for it? How much was in the increase?
A. A 3% rate increase – an average increase of 44 cents per month for residential customers – was approved by the Water Works board of trustees in October and went into effect on Jan. 1.
Q. Is the 11 year old missing still from Montezuma? Have they interviewed his mother?
A. Xavior Harrelson, who vanished on May 27, is still missing. Authorities have spoken with his mother and continue to ask the public to report any tips. A reward fund for tips leading to Xavior has climbed more than $30,000. Xavior's mother, Sarah Harrelson, has moved out of her residence but Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said law enforcement were aware of Harrelson leaving the house and did not find it concerning.
Q. Did the Marines ever identify the men who raised the flag on Iwo Jima? I heard one man that was left out was from Iowa.
A. The Marine Corps acknowledged in October 2019 that for 74 years, it had misidentified one of the six fighting men who appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal. The admission came after three historians, using film footage from atop Mount Suribachi and photos taken by other soldiers who were there, concluded that Cpl. Harold “Pie” Keller — not Pfc. Rene Gagnon — was one of the flag-raisers in the photograph. Keller was from Brooklyn, Iowa. The other flag-raisers were Ira Hayes, Harold Schultz, Michael Strank, Frank Sousley and Harlon Block.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.