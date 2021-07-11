Is it rude to ask someone what their preferred pronouns are? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is it rude to ask someone what pronouns they like to go by?

A: There are a lot of opinions on this question, but the majority of the advice we found said it is not rude if done in a respectful way, you are sincere in your desire to honor the person’s preferences and the question comes in an environment where the person being asked feels comfortable.

Q: How does Waterloo rate in bringing in new business compared with other nearby towns?

A: Mayor Quentin Hart recently pointed to projects like the remodeling of the Waterloo Convention Center and adjacent of Best Western Plus Executive Residency, LSB at TechWorks, the Lost Island Theme Park and the city being named 2018 Iowa Small Business Community of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration as indicators of the city’s economic development success. There was also the recent announcement that Stratacache has taken over the former Ocwen/GMAC campus, a strip mall is being proposed at Kimball Ridge Center, the former Schoitz Hospital location, and Doughy Joey’s has reopened it location downtown.

Q: Why isn’t President Biden being impeached for the crisis at the border?