Is '11th Hour with Brian Williams' still on? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What school in Cedar Falls was located where the present administration building on First Street is located?

A: Janelle Darst, Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman, said the building was originally Humbert Elementary. According to Courier files, the school was constructed in 1959 and closed in the mid-1980s. Prior to the current building, a previous Humbert School had been located at West First and Pearl streets since 1901.

Q: On the “11th Hour with Brian Williams” on MSNBC, is he still on? I haven’t seen him in awhile.

A: Williams announced on the Nov. 9 episode of “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” that he would be leaving NBC News and MSNBC at the expiration of his contract the following month, after five years hosting the show and 28 years with the networks. His final night hosting the show was Dec. 9. Sources close to Williams say he hopes to return to television or another platform soon.

Q: Is it true that Hawkeye Community College is dedicating $5 million that was intended for pandemic relief to create a new continuing education program at TechWorks? Is that legal?

A: Spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore said as part of Hawkeye Community College’s strategic plan, several programming options are being explored to help meet our community’s workforce needs. The costs associated with any new or expanded programming, equipment, or infrastructure may be paid through a variety of sources including college reserves, bond issue revenues, grant funds, and private donations. Like federal pandemic relief funds, bonds, grants, and donations are earmarked for specific purposes and have very strict spending requirements, and the college will only use any of these funds for purposes allowed under the law. She noted that it is possible and legal for the college to use earmarked funds for appropriate expenditures that are in the general fund budget, thus reducing overall college expenses. If revenues exceed expenses at the end of the year, the general fund surplus can be transferred to college reserves. Using those earmarked dollars — including relief money — for the purposes allowed may lead to a general fund surplus.

Q: Why can’t the Cedar Falls Schools give out some of the federal COVID money so that the paras can get paid at least an average of what everyone’s average is, and what was the paras’ percentage of increase? I see Superintendent Andy Pattee received a 5.73% increase and admin received 2.91%. What percentage of a raise did the paras get?

A: There has been some indication that the school district will use federal emergency relief funds to provide an employee incentive, but the one-time money won’t be used for permanent wage increases. For the current fiscal year, paraeducators represented by the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals received a 3.74% wage and non-insurance benefit increase.

Q: Would you print Liz Mathis’ email address?

Q: What happened to Kyle Kiel at KWWL.

A: In a Nov. 3 Facebook post, Kyle Kiel announced he had accepted a position with KWQC-TV6 News in the Quad Cities.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0