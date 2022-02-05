I'm flying to Arizona. Can I take a set of knives in my luggage? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Doesn’t Waterloo have a rule about how long cars can stay on the streets? In late January there were cars buried in snow on Lafayette, Mulberry, all over town.

A. Vehicles have to be moved off the block every 48 hours. No vehicles without current registrations or inoperable vehicles may be on the city street. Code Enforcement will tag vehicles as complaints come in with description of the vehicle in question, license plate number, and location.

Q. What are the low-income guidelines for filing 2021 federal income taxes?

A. The minimum income amount depends on your filing status and age. In 2021, for example, the minimum for single filing status if under age 65 is $12,550. If your income is below that threshold, you generally do not need to file a federal tax return.

Q. I’m flying to Arizona and I’d like to know if I can take a set of knives in a box in my luggage on the plane or do I have to put it in my carry-on.

A. According to the Transportation Security Administration, knives are not permitted in carry-on luggage, except for plastic or round-bladed butter knives. Any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors.

Q. What is the unemployment rate in Iowa? Shouldn’t it be about zero? With so many jobs out there, has the governor done anything to get people off unemployment benefits and back to work?

A. Iowa's unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December, a state agency reported. The rate was down from November's 3.7% rate. The governor is acting to get more people back to work. Under a new program that began Jan. 9, newly unemployed individuals must conduct four work searches per week, up from two, have 12 types of work searches that qualify, down from 27; and must work on the job search with a case manager. The program also makes it harder to refuse a job that pays less than your previous position.The new program initially will apply only to those filing a new unemployment claim, then will expand out to those who have been receiving unemployment benefits for 13 weeks or more. In Iowa, currently you may receive benefits for a maximum of 26 weeks.

Q. I’m considering subscribing to The Courier, but need to know you have Call The Courier in there before I do.

A. If you are reading this in The Courier, then rest assured Call The Courier is still in The Courier.

Q. How cold does it have to be that we have to keep the water in our sinks running so our pipes don’t freeze?

A. According to Consumer Reports, research by the Building Research Council at the University of Illinois shows the “temperature alert threshold” is 20° F, especially if you have uninsulated pipes running through an uninsulated space. The pipes most at risk are those in unheated interior spaces such as basements, crawl spaces, attics, and garages. But even pipes running through cabinets or exterior walls can freeze.Let the cold water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe—even at a trickle—helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0