If you have antenna TV, who do you call to add channels? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did Mark Gallagher resign from the SportsPlex?

A: Gallagher, the city of Waterloo’s recreation superintendent, turned in his resignation effective Feb. 11, according to Paul Huting, leisure services director. Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by Gallagher. According to a press release from the city, officials became aware of the allegations Feb. 1 and took immediate action to see if there was evidence to substantiate claims of financial misdeeds.

Gallagher was placed on administrative leave Feb. 3 and resigned Feb. 11. Mayor Quentin Hart has ordered a full criminal investigation by the Waterloo Police Department. The investigation is ongoing. The State Auditor’s Office and RSM US LLP, the city’s auditing firm, have been notified of the investigation.

Q: If you have antenna TV, who do you call to add other stations?

A: How you add channels to your TV if you’re using an antenna varies depending both on the kind of TV and the antenna. On many TVs, the process is as follows: Press the HOME button. Under Settings, select Preferences. Select Channel. Select Signal Type. Select Antenna. Select Add Digital Channels. Select OK.

Q: Are Cedar Falls Public Safety officers trained and equipped to make a rescue off a bridge such as the Waterloo Fire Department recently did for a woman in the water? It would seem like that kind of training would be pretty important.

A: Cedar Falls public safety officers are trained to conduct such rescues, according to Amanda Huisman, city communications specialist and spokesperson.

Q: Is it true that a doctor assigned to Western Home Communities is using ivermectin to treat patients there?

A: Linda Hudwalker Bowman, chief communications officer at Western Home Communities, says it is not true. “There is no doctor ‘assigned’ to Western Home Communities; residents are free to choose their own medical providers or use the IMPACT Team from UnityPoint. We do have a medical director for our nursing homes, Dr. Richard Frankhauser, who provides oversight of our nursing policies and procedures. A longtime local physician who is retired, Frankhauser has provided instrumental guidance for us throughout the pandemic. He assisted early on in recommending and helping us obtain the FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies treatment for nursing home residents with COVID-19. Dr. Frankhauser does not recommend ivermectin for anyone with COVID-19, which is an off-label use of the drug and not approved for treating COVID-19.”

Q: Was Caitlin Jenner ever charged criminally for the car accident she caused, taking another woman’s life?

A: She was not charged in the fatal February 7, 2015, crash. Prosecutors said it couldn’t be proved that Jenner’s driving was negligent since she was traveling below the speed limit and engaged her brakes before the collision.

Q: I just read park rangers are going to be evicted from their houses in state parks. Are they going to sell those houses to private citizens?

A: Once Department of Natural Resources staff are out, the DNR will assess whether the houses should be torn down or improved so they can be turned into offices or cabins available for public rental.

